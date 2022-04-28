Accomplished vocal and string artists shared their talents at a concert in the Paris Tabernacle Saturday evening April 23, 2022. They were accompanied by Kim Hulme on the piano.
Dean and Christine Lake, on violins, and Michelle Moss, on cello, performed two trios, “Air and Finale” from Handel’s Water Music and “Nearer My God to Thee.”
Sara Argyle, who has a melodious soprano voice, sang six solos and a duet with Carter Turner, “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera.
Sara expressed her feelings about each of her solos. She said “Oh Danny Boy” is a song of hope.
Before singing “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” she said she had felt adrift after her mother died when Sara was 18. One day while driving home from college and listening to Phantom of the Opera, she was comforted by the line from that song which says, “Dreaming of you won’t help me to do all that you dreamed I could.”
“My Lagan Love” is a sweet Irish love song, Sara explained.
Sara invited the audience to smile before she sang “Smile.” She said that she has traveled many places in the world and all people smile in the same language, and she added that a smile is a very simple medication.
“Pie Jesu” was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1986 when there was unrest in Ireland and Cambodia. Sara sang the song in Latin, as it was written, but gave the English translation, “Merciful Jesus. Father, who takes away the sins of the world. Lamb of God. Grant them rest. Everlasting rest.”
Although Matthew Evancho wrote “To Believe” several years ago, Sara said the beautiful message of prayer for anyone who is suffering in the world is still pertinent today.
Michelle Moss played two beautiful cello solos, a medley, “Jesus Lover of My Soul/Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief.”
Christine and Dean Lake played a violin duet, “Love One Another,” accompanied by Kim Hulme.
Kim also accompanied Christine and Michelle as they played a beautiful violin and cello arrangement of “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”
When Kim couldn’t find her music for Carter Turner and Elise Kelsey to sing their vocal duet, “How Can I Not Love Him,” she said, “We’ll wing it.” She had the piano turned around so she— and Carter and Elise—could see Elise’s copy. Kim laughed, “This is the way we do it at my house when they practice.” Christine Lake added a beautiful violin obligato to the song.