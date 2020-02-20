Annette Crane was hired last April as the new Bear Lake County School District Secretary. What that entails is being secretary to the school superintendent, taking care of his and his wife's needs; taking care of teacher certifications and keeping them up to date; taking care of employee files; being in charge of all state reports, including reporting how many students there are in the district; maintaining the school website and social media accounts; taking applications and setting up interviews; being in charge of the mail and answering phones; and in her words, "doing anything a secretary would do." She is also the Board Clerk, attending all board meetings, putting together agendas for board meetings, sending out notices, and taking meeting minutes.
She also works every Friday for Randy Pitchford at the Farm Bureau Office.
The reason Annette enjoys this job is because she started out working in schools when her children were small and she was a single mother. When they were in school she was in school, and when they were out she was out. But more than that, working in schools allowed her to see the value of teachers and their dedication to their job and their love of the students. She also got to see the value of supporting and helping them; getting involved and seeing and falling in love with the educational system. She went from being a computer lab aid to working her way up to being a secretary. She enjoyed that she could have kids in school and be with them and assist the teachers and support staff in any way possible. She could see the real value in all aspects of school whether it was a child, an aide, kitchen staff, or a mother; she loved being able to be a part of it.
So, when she moved to Bear Lake, she was thrilled to get a job back in the school system. She says, "Every child needs to be loved and safe and protected. And, if I can help that through the school system, that is my goal."
Annette was born in Midvale, Utah, which is a part of the Salt Lake Valley. She graduated from Hillcrest High School and then served a mission in the Chile/Concepcion Mission in 1990-1991. She met her husband-to-be in the MTC; he was on his way to a mission in Argentina.
They got married when he returned and made a home together near Hurricane, Utah, where he was from. She loved it there; loved life and especially the weather. She had no intention of ever moving. Unfortunately, life and love intervened.
Later, Annette's daughter took things into her own hands and made and set up an internet account for her mom, where Annette met her current husband, Shane Crane, who happens to be from Bennington. According to her, "We always say it took us 25 years to find each other, and we will spend every day making up for lost time." She goes on to say, "Whether we are at home or not, we just enjoy spending time together; he is a good man."
Together, Annette and Shane have six children: Zachery (28), Hannah (26), Makenzee (25), Hailey (23), Kenedi (21), and Kasadi (18). They also have two grandchildren: Maylee (4) and Jack (1 day old at the time of this writing).
Kasadi is a senior at Bear Lake High School and is working as a CNA at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility. She will be going to Weber State University in the fall. Hannah is a school teacher teaching third grade in Herriman, Utah. She also fell in love with the educational system. Zachery is a lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Pensacola, Fla., with a wife and two kids. Makenzee is also a CNA and works at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise. Hailey is a CNA as well and is finishing her senior year at BYU-Idaho. Kenedi is going to Utah State University.
Annette says they love to be out on the four-wheeler and take day trips up into the mountains, sit around by the fire, and they are a huge football family. She enjoys reading and doing anything to spend time with her family. She loves it here in Bear Lake; even the snow!
She says she is "just trying to be her best self."
We think her "best self" is pretty good.