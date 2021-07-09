On Saturday, June 26th, in front of the Bear Lake High School, the 4th annual Suicide Awareness Walk commenced. Kandi Eborn started this project after losing a son to suicide, and each year she has encouraged a few local high school students to help her prepare for this as their senior project. This year, Rachel Holmquist, Brody Baker, and Brayden Sparks helped plan this community event.
As early as 8 am, people started congregating in front of Bear Lake High School. About 75 people showed up to remember or support those who have had loved ones succumb to suicide. Several groups wore matching team t-shirts as they walked.
It started at 9 am, with the bead ceremony, and the guest speaker was Dr. Lance Hansen. He explained the symbolism for the different colors of bead necklaces. Blue beads represented the person wearing it was in support of suicide prevention, and teal beads were in support of someone who struggles or has attempted suicide, silver beads were for military personnel, or first responder workers lost to suicide, white beads were for the loss of a child, orange was for a sibling, gold for a parent, red for a spouse or partner, and green for a personal struggle or attempted suicide.
The main speaker was Dr. Trevor Jacobsen, who talked about the need for all of us to help others feel valued. He mentioned the health benefits of this could combat the damaging effects of isolation. Bear Lake Valley has been a high-risk area of suicide for years. Sadly, several suicides in our county occurred during our Covid pandemic last year. This walk was started to help us be aware of this problem and hopefully prevent it in the future.
The designated walk went along the sidewalk by the bus drop off to N 3rd St. for a block, then it turned on Webster St to connect to N 2nd St. then on Boise St., past the Golf Course entrance, and back to the high school. Along this paved path were donated rocks that several students and others had painted with inspiring messages and pictures for the walkers to pick up and take home. Walkers of all ages came and participated.
The walk is a free community event, yet any donations received were given to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Kandi was pleased with those who participated this year and is already making plans for next year's walk.