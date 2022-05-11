The campaign of Ed Humphreys announced that an anonymous donor had placed $100,000 in a trust, which would be distributed to charity should Idaho’s candidates for governor agree to a televised debate.
In a letter addressed to Governor Little, Lt. Governor McGeachin, and Humphreys, the donor wrote:
Over the past 6 months I have heard each of you speak at events. Like many Idahoans I was looking forward to public debates to see how each of you answer questions and respond to being challenged by your opponent. Were you going to rely on a stack of notes, or do you know your positions? Debates were canceled, but I am requesting your participation in a debate. Let me address my request to each of vou.
Governor Little: I was more than concerned by the announcement that you declined to debate. You said your record is “non-debatable. “Most Idahoans would agree that public discussion and the competitive exchange of ideas are one of the cornerstones of our democracy. These debates could prove instrumental to the decision of Idaho voters on their choice for governor. Please don’t deprive them of it.
Lt. Governor McGeachin and Candidate Humphreys: Please step up and agree to be part of a fair, frank, and freewheeling discussion on the important policy choices that confront Idaho at this critical time.
I have deposited $100,000.00 in the trust account of my attorney, Sam Bishop. If any two of you participate in the debate, I have instructed my attorney to distribute $50,000 to charity. If all three of you participate in the debate, I have instructed my attorney to distribute the other $50,000 to charity.
There are, of course, some conditions. You must participate in the entire live debate. It will be conducted bv KTVB, as previously contemplated. Reasonable times, rules, moderators, etc. will be determined bv KTVB.
Yours for the cause of democracy prevailing, ANONYMOUS DONOR