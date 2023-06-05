Support Local Journalism

A semi truck and trailer crashed into housing Friday afternoon in Garden City, after descending out of Logan Canyon and failing to stop at the T-intersection in town. The wreck resulted in one fatality and heavy property damage.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m., and once again managed to avoid a massive disaster in what is often an intersection full of cars and pedestrians. The rig sailed across the junction, through a mostly empty parking lot on the east side, and into a row of garages in the development of townhomes there.


