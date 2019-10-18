Anthony Peñalo was born on April 28 2005. He passed away in his home surrounded by his mother and siblings on October, 10 2019 .
Anthony was a boy full of joy and happiness. Always so full of life. He was a good brother , grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. And the best son a mother could ever have.
We love you "Goldo".
We are going to miss you very much!
Anthony was preceded in death by his nana "Marcie Smith", gramma "Maria Estela Rosa" and “Grandpa Peñalo".
He leaves behind his mom "Gloribellys Rosa" his siblings David, Suheily, Nestly, Luis, William, Ayden, Aries, Amaris, Leif, Robby, & Jasmine.
His dad "Robert". His father "Walter" Grandma "Elizabeth" and "Christina". Grandpa "Samuel" and "William"
Aunts , uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday October 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Montpelier 2nd Ward LDS Church (585 N 8th St) There will a viewing prior to the services from 11:00 - 12:45 pm and the night before on Wednesday, October, 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in Schwab-Matthews Mortuary. Interment will be in the Montpelier Cemetery.