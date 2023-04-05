a

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The prank-happy tradition of April Fools’ Day has been around far longer than I have, yet I had difficulty finding many facts about the day. The most common theme was related to a Roman holiday, “Hilarea,” which existed from 625 BC to 476 AD. Apparently it was to celebrate the coming of spring. The Romans had many festivals during that time. As I researched further, I found several examples of prank-focused days throughout our history.

In 1564, France’s Charles IX moved the day of Easter to January 1. Those who kept the original date for Easter were called “fools.” In 1561, a Flemish poem by Edward de Dene told of a servant sent on wild errands, and later realizing these were “fool’s errands.” Another example from 1760’s Poor Robin’s Almanac: “The first of April some do say, is set apart for All Fools Day. But why the people call it so, Nor I nor they themselves do know.” Be wary of what you read.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.