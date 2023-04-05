...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
The prank-happy tradition of April Fools’ Day has been around far longer than I have, yet I had difficulty finding many facts about the day. The most common theme was related to a Roman holiday, “Hilarea,” which existed from 625 BC to 476 AD. Apparently it was to celebrate the coming of spring. The Romans had many festivals during that time. As I researched further, I found several examples of prank-focused days throughout our history.
In 1564, France’s Charles IX moved the day of Easter to January 1. Those who kept the original date for Easter were called “fools.” In 1561, a Flemish poem by Edward de Dene told of a servant sent on wild errands, and later realizing these were “fool’s errands.” Another example from 1760’s Poor Robin’s Almanac: “The first of April some do say, is set apart for All Fools Day. But why the people call it so, Nor I nor they themselves do know.” Be wary of what you read.
In 1905, a German newspaper wrote that thieves dug under the US Treasury and stole a vast loot of silver and gold. “April Fools’.” In 1957 the BBC aired a show that had Swiss people picking spaghetti from tress and bushes. Said they had a heavy crop that year! In 1992, Talk of the Nation on NPR had Rich Little imitate Richard Nixon, said he was running for President again, and his slogan was, “I didn’t do anything wrong, and I won’t do it again.” These were just a few examples of pranks done over time.
So there may be no real origin for this day other than a celebration of spring coming. Course for Bear Lake, with the look of snow still prevalent it is hard to visualize spring in April. If you’ve had the pleasure of being born on April 1, your idea of the day might be different. My brother was born on that day and he suffered many a prank on his birthday. Multiple boxes inside boxes to get to his gift. Sometimes he had a treasure hunt to find the gift. I remember when he was older, a friend asked him what type of cake he liked. He said, a marble cake. Yes, you guessed it: she baked him a cake with real small marbles in it! Needless to say, the cake was good, but the marbles, well...no comment.
So April Fools’ will come and go, and spring will happen in Bear Lake, even if it might be in May or early June. No matter, it is coming and soon robins will be here. In fact, I saw one yesterday morning. So with that, God Bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.