Arel Hunt, who grew up in Afton, has accepted the role of Administrator/CEO at BLMH.

Bear Lake Memorial Hospital announced the elevation of Arel Hunt to the role of Administrator/CEO, effective July 19. Hunt, who was flying Blackhawks for the Army National Guard a decade prior, joined the hospital as Director of Human Resources in July 2021, and further assumed the role of Clinic Manager in January of this year. This newspaper checked in with him on day three of his new job.

How does a guy go from helicopter pilot to hospital CEO?

