Bear Lake Memorial Hospital announced the elevation of Arel Hunt to the role of Administrator/CEO, effective July 19. Hunt, who was flying Blackhawks for the Army National Guard a decade prior, joined the hospital as Director of Human Resources in July 2021, and further assumed the role of Clinic Manager in January of this year. This newspaper checked in with him on day three of his new job.
How does a guy go from helicopter pilot to hospital CEO?
“You want the play by play?” asked Hunt.
Yes.
“Okay. I went to flight school with the military in 2011, down in Fort Rucker, Alabama. It took me slightly over a year to become a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot.
“I went to flight school as a warrant officer, not as an officer. And then after I graduated and got back, I got asked to switch from warrant officer to officer, and I became what’s called a medical officer. What that means—it’s a marriage of a pilot and a medical officer. The reason the Army does that is that in war, your medevac pilots are going to be in the front lines. This way you have the ability to set up medical facilities as close as you can to a contact area.
“So that’s what started it, was being a medevac pilot. And from there I became the Medical Readiness Officer for the Wyoming Army National Guard. And now currently I’m the Medical Commander for the Guard.
“I’m still in the military as a traditional soldier. For the prior eleven, twelve years I was ‘AGR,’ which is Active Guard and Reserve, so active duty for the Guard. Now I’m on traditional duty as the Medical Commander.”
Does he keep current with his flying?
“No, once you ascend in rank you get out of flying duties. I got about a thousand hours in Blackhawks, and of course a guy loves to fly, but I’m not current.”
It’s got to be a little unusual to have CEO and National Guard duties all at once, no?
“Less unusual than you might think,” he said. “In particular, outside the medical field, as you go up the ranks, you start to see a lot of business people, CEOs, COOs. There are a lot of common factors: you’re talking a lot of education, leadership training. The Army does well with formal leadership training, but also puts you in a lot of positions where you have to develop and learn. And there you’ll see those top officers start rising.
“For example, the last ATAG [Assistant to the Adjutant General], the one-star general over the Wyoming Guard, was at the same time the director of Wyoming Fish and Game.”
How does he expect his roles might overlap?
“My Guard duty is independent of the hospital, of course, but we support the military, and as a county-owned hospital we want to support military service. In turn, the military supports the communities. So there’s a give and take. There are times I might miss training because of my obligations here, and vice versa, I might be gone from here at times for training.”
Did the opportunity to assume the CEO role so quickly come as a surprise?
“Well, [outgoing CEO] Mike Blauer had an opportunity open up for him and his family in his hometown, and that should be good for them. And I do have a Master’s in healthcare administration, so this is what I was building my career toward. And yes, Mike leaving was a surprise, but sometimes you have to rise to the occasion.”
This writer noted that it feels a bit strange to walk into a building full of masked employees in a county where they’re otherwise long gone. Is that the choice of the hospital?
“We’re county-owned and self-funded, but you still have the question of culture versus regulation. If you see me in the store, I won’t be in a mask. That’s culture. But here in the hospital, we have DNV [accreditation] rules. We are audited by DNV, which means we have to follow the CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] guidelines. Because of that, you have to pull culture out of it and apply CMS guidelines, which is why we’re still masking. It’s one of those frustration points, where the culture might dictate one thing, but we’re not here to make a political statement. We’re following CMS guidelines, what is going to be most safe and what is going to be best for our patients.”
So if every doctor in the building decided masks don’t make sense, it would still be a question of federal rules?
“Yes, because you’re still talking Medicare reimbursement. There are fiscal considerations. There’s a financial situation where if we weren’t to do it, there could be some consequences that way. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement depend on that. Some of our patients have Medicare and Medicaid, so that’s our policy.”
If World War III kicks off, does Hunt expect he might get shipped to Ukraine or elsewhere?
“Right now, in the position I’m in, I’m responsible for health assessments for all soldiers in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Some positions are deployable; this is a non-deployable position. Of course, I could get moved around and that could change; however, I have nineteen years of service and it won’t be long before I’m wrapping up and putting in for retirement. So it’s not something that’s likely.”
As a CEO with not a grey hair or wrinkle in sight, he could have a quite a tenure ahead.
“I hope so. My family loves it here. We’ve got a boat; we got the boys snowboarding at age three, so they’re off and running. We see the future as very promising. The hospital is the main component of the health of the community. We’re going to continue to progress, to keep up with advancements in medicine, and we’ll continue to be the most caring hospital on earth.”