Asha Bethers Jensen, 39, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born in Calcutta, India on October 2,1981. Dale and Carol Bethers adopted this beautiful little girl in March of 1984. She is the 10th child in a family of 14 children. She loved horses, getting bucked off of most our horses, but she always climbed back on. She had a great childhood with all her brothers and sisters.
She married Thomas Jensen in Georgetown, Idaho on January 26, 2012, and is the mother of two children, Tucker Thomas Jensen (7) and Samantha Carol Jensen (2). She loved being a mother and was loved by all her nieces and nephews. Kids and animals loved being around her and always wanted her attention anytime she was around.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Jensen, her two children Tucker and Samantha, her dad Dale Bethers and stepmother Diane Bethers, eight brothers, three sisters, one stepson, one stepdaughter, two step grandchildren, her mother and father in law, Lynda and Edward Jensen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Bethers, sister Melissa and brother, Darrell.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 30 December 2020. At the Georgetown 2nd ward, Georgetown, Idaho. Viewing 9:30 am-10:45am funeral at 11:00am. Interment will be in the Georgetown cemetery live stream at facebook/Schwabmatthewsmortuary.