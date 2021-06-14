School’s out but that doesn’t mean school lunch has to end. The Bear lake School District is having our summer lunch program again this year serving FREE lunch to all kids 1-18 at AJ Winters Elementary starting June 1st through July 15th. We will be serving Monday through Thursday from 11:30 to 12:30.
We will also have a new location at Paris Elementary starting June 1st through June 30th. We will serve Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 to 12:30. Adults are welcome to eat as well for $4 per meal.
This year we are back to our basic eating style where the kids come into the cafeteria to eat. We have some fun things planned for the kids this year including a coloring contest, raffles, bring a buddy day and much more. The Free Summer Meal Program not only saves you money, but you know your kids are getting the healthy meals they need every day in a safe, supervised place. We are excited to see and serve your kiddos.
Bear Lake Food Service Staff