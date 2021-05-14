BOISE, Idaho – Questions have been raised about the process of adjournment and recess for the House and Senate as of last night so, at the request of Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office has provided an analysis.
“It is important to remember that no one is looking to create a full-time legislature, but we must make sure we can fulfill our constitutional responsibilities should the unforeseen occur again,” said Speaker of the House Representative Scott Bedke. “It is for this reason that the House determined that the best path forward was to recess and thereby provide the opportunity for the entire legislature to address unanticipated circumstances.”
In his comments, Chief Deputy Kane agrees that by way of the House recessing, “the likely default result is that both chambers would be considered in recess.” He goes on to say, “When the House returns, if it does not sine die, then the Senate will likely have three days in which to return.”
While there is no reason known at present that would necessitate the return of the House, and subsequently the Senate, this move addresses the constituent concerns over uncertainties about federal actions. This recess also preserves the part-time nature of the Idaho Legislature that we all appreciate.