Attorneys General for Missouri and Louisiana released the full 446-page transcript from their November 23, 2022, deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken as part of a landmark lawsuit against the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor first-amendment protected speech.
“Fauci’s recent deposition only confirmed what we already knew: federal bureaucrats in collusion with social media companies want to control not only what you think, but especially what you say,” said Attorney General Landry.
“During no time in human history was this more obvious than during the COVID-19 crisis where social engineering tactics were used against the American public, not to limit your exposure to a virus, but to limit your exposure to information that did not fit within a government sanctioned narrative.”
"I think that the public is going to be shocked as to how much Dr. Fauci can’t recall some of the most important actions and discussions that he had at the time, when the pandemic was on our shores," the Lousiana AG said in an interview with Fox News Digital." It is certainly disturbing. And calls into question, you know, his overall mental capability to remember certain key details."
FAUCI FLIP-FLOPS ON MASKS
Fauci, who famously claimed, “I am the science,” could not cite a single study supporting the use of masks throughout the 7-hour deposition.
Interestingly, in a 2019 interview with billionaire David Rubenstein, when asked if people should wear a mask to prevent infectious disease, the covid czar responded by saying, "No, you avoid all the paranoid aspects and do something positive."
Fauci instead recommends a healthy diet, exercise, and sleep to the co-founder of the infamous private equity firm The Carlyle Group.
In February 2020, Fauci recommends in a personal email to a friend that she shouldn't wear a mask because they are not for "protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection" and "the typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus."
Fauci repeats that masks are ineffective in another personal email at the end of March, only to recommend a nationwide universal mask mandate days later, on April 4th, 2020.
FAUCI GOT LOCKDOWN POLICY FROM CHINA
“Fauci was apparently willing to base his lockdown advocacy on the observations of a single guy relying on reports from a dictator," said attorney Jenin Younes. “He seized on the thinnest evidence to justify draconian ‘public health’ restrictions but required an unreasonably high quality of evidence for anything that contradicted his narrative.”
Fauci and his deputy, Dr. Cliff Lane, were very impressed with how the Chinese were “handling the isolation, the contact tracing, the building of facilities to take care of people,” and modeled the United States’ response after the communist nation.
“When we got there, the outbreak was already coming under control in China. The measures they put in place appear to be working,” said Lane. “From what I saw in China, we may have to go to as extreme a degree of social distancing to help bring our outbreak under control.”
Fauci and Lane ignored scientific precedent and locked down the United States based on the Chinese Communist Party’s blatantly manipulated data, which shows deaths flatlined around 4,800 over the last two years.
“The U.S. & U.K. followed Italy’s lockdown, which had followed China, and all but a handful of countries around the globe immediately followed our lead. Within weeks the whole world was locked down,” wrote Dr. Aaron Kheriaty. “From the very beginning, the evidential basis for this global policy catastrophe was always paper-thin. We are now living in the aftermath.”
FAUCI 'TAKES DOWN' LOCKDOWN POLICY CRITICS
Surprisingly, except for Sweden, all countries threw their pandemic plans out the window when this pandemic started and followed the Chinese Communist Party’s lockdown policy.
The Great Barrington Declaration was signed by more than 15,000 scientists and over 50,000 medical practitioners who argued a return to a “focused protection” strategy.
The authors, epidemiologists from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford, argued that more lives would be saved by emphasizing protecting the elderly and immuno-compromised most at risk of hospitalization and death from the disease.
This advice to follow the strategy of "focused protection" took into account the 1000-fold difference in mortality rates between the oldest and youngest and utilized this to protect those at risk while negating the public health and socio-economic damages of lockdowns.
Fauci and former NIH Director Francis Collins conspired to carry out a "quick and devastating published takedown" of the Great Barrington Declaration. "This proposal from three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford," wrote Collins in an Oct. 8, 2020 email to Fauci.
"There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises," the NIH chief continued. "I don't see anything like that on line yet – is it underway?"
In the deposition, Fauci misrepresents the argument of the Great Barrington Declaration and claims that it was an “invalid premise of essentially letting the virus freely circulate” and “letting the virus rip through society and infect people.”
The cross-examination team show Fauci examples of Dr. Collins and himself speaking to the media in the following weeks as they publicly misrepresented the ideas of the Great Barrington Declaration and the highly credentialed epidemiologist.
“A senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing call Monday that the proposed strategy — which has been denounced by other infectious-disease experts and called “fringe” and “dangerous” by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins,” wrote the Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
“What I worry about with this is it’s being presented as if it’s a major alternative view that’s held by a large numbers of experts in the scientific community. That is not true. This is a fringe component of epidemiology. This is not mainstream science. It’s dangerous. It fits into the political views of certain parts of our confused political establishment,” said Collins.
“If you let infections rip as it were and say, ‘Let everybody get infected that’s going to be able to get infected and then we’ll have herd immunity.’ Quite frankly that is nonsense, and anybody who knows anything about epidemiology will tell you that that is nonsense and very dangerous,” Fauci told CNBC on Oct. 15, 2020.
Interestingly, while Fauci and Collins launched their public media ‘take down’ campaign, Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Reddit also updated their COVID-19 misinformation policies to censor the Great Barrington Declaration. For example, Google deboosted search results for the declaration itself, so all the top search results for the topic were articles critical of the proposal.
“In our deposition with Dr. Fauci, it became clear that when Dr. Fauci speaks, social media censors,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I invite everyone to read the deposition transcript and see exactly how Dr. Fauci operates and exactly how the COVID tyranny that ruined lives and destroyed businesses was born.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his global best-seller The Real Anthony Fauci:
“Leading doctors and scientists, including some of the nation’s most highly published and experienced physicians and front-line COVID specialists like McCullough, Kory, Ryan Cole, David Brownstein, and Risch believe that Dr. Fauci’s suppression of early treatment and off-patent remedies was responsible for up to 80 percent of the deaths attributed to COVID. All five doctors independently told me the same thing. The relentless malpractice of deliberately withholding early effective COVID treatments, of forcing the use of toxic remdesivir, may have unnecessarily killed up to 500,000 Americans in hospitals.”
