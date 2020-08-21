Cloudy and hazy skies kept the temperature comfortable for most of Ladies’ Day on Wednesday, August 19. The thirteen women that participated this week formed four teams and played a regular scramble.
A score of one under par (35) for the team of Suzi Sneddon, Rachel Tarbet and Karen Poulsen made them the day’s winners. Three, four and more strokes separated the other teams from the winners. Three strokes away with 38 were Arnell, Leslie Talbot, Brenda Messerly and Marsha Sortor, and they won second place.
The Ladies’ League held their Championship Tournament during the week of August 12 – 18, and six women participated this year. Leslie Talbot took third place with 96, Jana Hansen placed second with 94, and the 2020 Ladies’ League Club Champion is Suzi Sneddon with 90. Congratulations ladies!