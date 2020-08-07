Ten women played a Hi / Low Scramble at Ladies Day on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. In this scramble the teams remove two scores – their high score and their low score – from their round, which is a Happy / Sad experience. Happy to see their high score trashed, but so sad to see their low score junked also.
We didn’t know we had television “celebrities” playing in our group today until they introduced themselves and were presented the day’s first place awards. May we also present to you the Brady Bunch – “Marsha” Sortor, “Jan” Hansen, and “Cindy” Raymond” – ”stars” (in our eyes) and golfers extraordinaire with their winning score of 29. No autographs, but they did let us take their picture! A score of 30 didn’t take the “Emmy”, but did award second place to the “infamous” team of Jill Kunz, Lynda Hart, Debra Thacker, and Connie Hymas.
The Chip-In Pot was won and shared by two of the women this week, Debra Thacker and Jana Hansen (aka Jan Brady), for their chip-ins on holes 5 and 8 respectively.
The women send their best wishes to Judy Naylor for success and a speedy recovery (and return to golf) in her upcoming ankle surgery.