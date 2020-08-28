A dozen smiles arrived with the dozen women who came to participate in Ladies’ Day on August 26. Even as summer is winding down, the enthusiasm is still straight up with the women. They formed three teams and played a regular scramble.
The team of Brenda Messerly, Rachel Tarbet, Linda Arnell, and Marsha Sortor came close to getting the course’s nine hole par of three dozen, but must have dozed a little when they added a baker’s dozen to their two dozen for score of 37 – would that be a baker’s par – and scrambled their way into first place.
The other two teams were almost – but not quite – a half dozen shots behind with 42, and a tie was proclaimed for the team of Polly Dahlke, Suzi Sneddon, Connie Hymas and Nola Jones and the team of Taryn Crane, Karen Poulsen, Joyce Price and Cindy Raymond.
One team stated they had been consistently inconsistent but remained perpetually positive in their outlook – nice shot, it missed the tree; wrong direction, but great distance; whiff, beautiful practice swing; and more – much more – dozens more!
Marsha Sortor chipped in on hole three quarters of a dozen to win the Chip In Pot this week.
A dozen smiling women arrived and a dozen smiling women departed after sharing a day of golf, friendship, and lunch – all winners at the end of this day!