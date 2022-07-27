Almost three years have passed since the editor and I last parted ways in Las Vegas. In this time, we have witnessed what some have termed a “mass formation psychosis,” whereby the ability to think critically for oneself has been overthrown by a “groupthink” mentality, subject to the whims of media, corporate titans, and some mischievous minds in Geneva.
Although living on opposite corners of the earth, we have been able to share by phone our experiences and observations of the world around us. This is my personal perspective of the current climate, here in Australia.
There is hostility and agitation in the air.
Despite having our “freedoms” slowly handed back to us, I fear the state of isolation has become a permanent specter in the minds of many.
We have been living in a constant state of fear, with the next outbreak/lockdown lurking at every turn.
Daily Covid case counts have been on the rise, despite our being one of the most heavily vaccinated populations in the world.
As a stranger in the street, you are looked upon with eyes that scrutinise your very existence. You are seen as the virus. Contagious. Your mere existence, a threat to freedom.
“Why aren’t you wearing a mask?”
“Why didn’t you check in?”
“Why have you not sanitised your hands?”
“Why are you standing so close?”
We have become dehumanised.
You feel scared to sneeze in public, to cough or blow your nose.
Despite clear evidence of the vaccinated being just as likely to carry Covid, the unvaccinated are still banned from certain settings and held responsible for current cases.
There is endless blaming and shaming of others.
People will happily go to the supermarket, yet fear social gatherings as “super-spreading” events.
It seems logic and reason have become as disposable as the masks we are forced to wear.
“Three weeks to flatten the curve” has become almost three years, with no end in sight.
CCTV cameras have been installed at almost every intersection.
Dan Andrews, our state premier, was found to be using algorithms to track social media sentiment around the mandates; we are yet to discover what he intends on doing with that information.
A person on welfare will now have to earn “working credits” to be paid in a voucher-like manner; the government dictates what he may spend these credits on.
Privacy appears to be a thing of the past, as the need to feel “safe” trumps our rights.
Victorian employers can now “collect, record, hold and use” COVID-19 status from workers, according to one recent edict.
The “my body, my choice” double standard is rich: The same people demanding abortion rights for women have turned their backs on loved ones who chose not be vaccinated.
Cancel culture reigns supreme. Dissenting opinions? Not here, mate.
Voices that speak out against the status quo, are seen as a hinderance to the return of normality, or simply dismissed as conspiratorial.
The very nature of science seems to be under threat, as questions are no longer allowed to be asked of those with the power and the profit incentive.
Since the pandemic kicked off, Aussies have lost 450 local bank branches, leaving residents of 300 suburbs without access to cash. Some 3800 ATM machines have been removed, under the guise of protecting the population against disease.
Some businesses refuse cash altogether, claiming it is for the safety of customers.
Do people not recognise the dangers of a cashless society? Leave aside the transaction fees that come with every purchase.
People are already struggling to stay afloat. Throw in some inflation, coupled with increased interest rates and watch the wealth disparity grow into a healthy money tree from which the elites may pick, whilst the wage earners get choked.
At the current rate, I believe we are headed toward global totalitarianism. There may be a short window in which power still lies with “we” the people. But if we allow ourselves to be ruled by fear, and spend all our time pointing fingers, we’ll have lost before the fight has begun.