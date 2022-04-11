The Oregon Trail Center in Montpelier buzzed with activity as eleven local and intermountain authors displayed their writing talents at the Authorpalooza on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event was sponsored by the Bear Lake Arts Council and organized and hosted by council member Tristi Pinkston.
Each author has a personal back-story as interesting as the books they write.
Charity Wallentine lives in Preston and writes easy-to-read children’s books based on family history stories from her own ancestors. She said her stories teach character lessons such as honesty, cooperation, and how to find beauty in everyday life.
Carolyn Twede Frank, from Layton, Utah, has been writing books since 2006. She likes to write romance fiction but has also written two biographical novels titled: The Hitler Dilemma and Trapped in East Germany.
June Marie Saxton, who lives in Geneva and owns Bear Necessities in Montpelier, is a prolific writer of mysteries. She said all her books include humor and a bit of sweet romance.
Raneé S. Clark writes clean contemporary romance. She lives in Star Valley and has also written a historical novel set in a small Wyoming town just after WWII. She said she’s been writing since she was five or six years old.
Wendy Swore, who lives near Pocatello, said she farms on the Sho-Ban Indian Reservation in the summer and writes books in the winter. Her targeted audience is second- and third-graders, and her books help them learn about dealing with change, overcoming fears, and accepting yourself. Her book The Wish and the Peacock was awarded Idaho Book of the Year in 2020.
Don Searle is retired and lives in Paris. He has been writing professionally for newspapers and magazines since 1968. He has four published romance novels and at least two more in process. He also has a photography business and has produced videos for the Chesterfield Idaho Foundation.
Kathy Davidson lives in St. Charles and has written stories which have been published in anthologies. She also wrote a paranormal mystery book set in Bancroft, Idaho. She said her inspiration for the story was a porch swing that swings by itself.
Josi S. Killpack lives part-time in Garden City and part-time in Brigham City. She’s been writing for 22 years. She writes mysteries, romance, and women’s fiction. Two of her books were published by Kensington Publishing Corporation in New York under her pen name Jessica Pack. She is also a real estate agent.
Jared Garrett said he grew up in a cult that splintered off from Scientology. He escaped when he was 17. He said he felt trapped and reading books in the library was the only thing that saved him. He determined he could also be a writer. He writes fantasy and science fiction, is a stay-at-home dad with seven children, and narrates his audio books. He lives in Orem, Utah.
Jessica Ceyala was born in Missouri. She now lives in Cache Valley where she teaches high school science. She’s been writing since she was 19 and writes young adult fantasy.
Gregg Luke is a pharmacist in Millville, Utah, and writes suspense novels based on his scientific knowledge and background.
Several local businesses and many of the authors donated prizes for a raffle to benefit the Bear Lake Arts Council. The event also included face painting for children, a bake sale, and the opportunity to contribute to the Ukrainian refugee fund.
Upcoming events planned by the Bear Lake Arts Council are a summer arts camp where elementary-age children can learn art techniques and the stage production of Cinderella in June.