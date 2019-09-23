Hope Lutheran Church would like to thank the community and Open Arms Church for their contributions for the School Back Pack Program. With their contributions we were able to supply 100 back pack to the schools of Caribou and Bear Lake counties. Each back pack was filled with supplies needed for each student listed by the schools. The school distributed each back pack to students in need.
We would like to thank all those who so graciously contributed to this worth-while program. Everyone’s generosity has been greatly appreciated.