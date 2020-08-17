GREEN NEW NORMAL
Bear Lake School District schools will reopen on August 26th, but incorporate health guidance and protocols to try and reduce risks and limit the spread of COVID-19. Accommodations will be made for students/parents who do not feel comfortable attending face to face school.
Classified as Minimal Risk by State Health Department standards.
Here’s what to expect:
District Wide Practices:
Regardless of the risk level throughout the remainder of the pandemic, everyone is asked to do the following:
n Stay home if you are sick
n Maintain physical distance of 6 feet from others (outside of immediate family) whenever possible
n Recommended wearing of face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible
n Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
n Large gatherings asked to implement:
n Physical distancing
n Recommended use of face coverings by staff and participants
n Increased sanitization measures
n Increase personal hygiene measures (hand washing/hand sanitizing)
n Carefully monitor your health
Yellow: Face to Face:
Classified as Moderate Risk by State Health Department standards.
Here’s what to expect:
Districtwide Practices:
n Social distancing where possible and reasonable.
n Masks or cloth facial coverings will be encouraged, but not required.
n Buildings routinely cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines. Special focus on high traffic areas.
n Handwashing integrated throughout the day.
n Hand sanitizer available throughout buildings.
n Schools share “Stop The Spread” information with focus on preventative measures and symptoms.
n Support and training for parents who need help accessing technology, tools and online curriculum.
n Social distancing on school buses will be difficult so we encourage parents to consider alternate transportation to school such as having children walk or bike or parent delivery.
n Daily Screenings of Staff and Students.
Classroom Spaces:
n Students issued their own Chromebook or laptop.
n Limited use of shared materials and supplies.
n Desks arranged to allow for cohort groups and social distancing where possible and reasonable.
n Staff working closely with small groups of students will be encouraged to wear face shields.
School Spaces:
n Sneeze guards and other protective measures will be implemented in all offices.
n Some school events, assemblies and gatherings may be changed or cancelled to limit large gatherings.
n Access to campus may be limited with new protocols for volunteers/visitors to campus.
n Schools may offer Internet access in areas such as cafeterias, libraries, gymnasiums and parking lots.
Common Spaces:
n Students move in cohort groups where possible and reasonable to try and limit possible exposure.
n School schedules may be adjusted to reduce the number of students passing in hallways.Lunch times may be staggered to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria and allow for some social distancing. Some students may eat in other areas of the school or outside, weather permitting.
Extra Circular Activities:
n We will follow social distancing protocols where feasible and practical. Social distancing on a school bus is very difficult. Parents and students need to know and understand that students participating in extracurricular activities will typically be riding the district provided transportation.
Priorities in Yellow:
n Ensure students and staff who are sick or showing symptoms stay at home.
n Implement social distancing and cohort groups where possible and reasonable
Orange Hybrid
Classified as Moderate Risk by State Health Department standards.
Here’s what to expect:
Classroom Spaces:
Orange: Hybrid
Based on guidance from health officials, the Bear Lake School District may move to a hybrid schedule where students would attend on alternating days and learn part-time in school and part-time at home. Depending on conditions, hybrid schedules could be implemented in a single school, within a cluster of schools or district wide. Accommodations will be made for students/parents who do not feel comfortable attending face to face school.
Classified as High Risk by State Health Department standards.
Here’s what to expect:
Classroom Spaces:
n Students will attend school on a hybrid schedule and school times may be adjusted. Based on input from parents/staff we’re looking at an alternate days schedule, and will try to ensure children from the same families attend school on the same days.
n Students will attend school on either Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays.
n Teachers will provide direct instruction on the days students are at school.
n Students will work independently to practice concepts and grow mastery when they’re working independently at home. In general, students would not be learning new material at home.
n Staff working closely with small groups of students will be encouraged to wear face shields.
Priorities in Orange:
n Ensure students and staff who are sick or showing symptoms stay at home.
n Maximize social distancing cohort groups by reducing the number of students in school buildings.
Red: Learn At
Home & Stay Safe
In extreme conditions, which could include a local or state stay-at-home order, Bear Lake School District will close schools and shift to remote learning for all students.
Based on local conditions, the district could close a single school, a cluster of schools or close all schools.
Classified as Critical Risk by State Health Department standards.
Here’s what to expect:
Remote Instruction:
n Focused, rigorous instruction on key standards in each grade and content area.
n Traditional grades and accountability.
n Clear expectations and communication with students and families.
n Some of the structure of a regular school day with face‐to‐face online instruction with some flexibility for families.
n Support and training for parents who need help accessing technology, tools and online curriculum.
School Spaces:
n Closed to the general public except by special appointment.
n There may be opportunities for in‐person small group instruction or intervention.
n Schools may offer Internet access in areas such as cafeterias, libraries, gymnasiums and parking lots
Extra Curricular Activities:
n Athletics and other extracurricular activities would be suspended
Priorities in Red:
n Reduce the risk of further community spread by closing schools.