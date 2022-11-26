a

A bald eagle was found dead in a field in the small community of Bern, Idaho. The bird had been illegally shot with a small caliber weapon in early November.

 Kolby White/Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County.

On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately four miles west of Montpelier.


