Barbara Bennion lived in Garden City, Utah, and passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 80 on January 20, 2020, at 1930 hours.
Barbara was born to Lynndyl David Allen and Dorothy Bessie Sorensen Allen of Salt Lake City, Utah. She had a twin sister -- Sandra Carlsen Allen, and a brother -- Dennis Allen.
Barbara went to East High School. She also studied music theory at Western Wyoming College and had a great interest in astronomy.
Barbara married Harrison Bennion in 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah, an had three children (Carrie Bennion Guse, Todd Bennion, and Angela Bennion Young); the family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, and two more children were born -- Kenneth Bennion and Steven Bennion.
Barbara was a stay-at-home mom until all of her children were raised.
The family moved to Garden City, Utah, in 1978 and Harry had an automotive/boat repair business until it was sold a few years ago.
Barbara began working at the post office in Garden City, Utah, and worked as a postmaster in Randolph Utah. She loved her job.
Barbara loved her grandchildren. At the time of her passing, she had 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She enjoyed their company an they enjoyed hers. She always tried to instill within them spiritual characteristics.
Barbara loved Primary and was an excellent teacher. She made painstaking efforts to prepare her lessons; it was very important to her to influence the minds of children in the Lord's way. She also did that with her children and grandchildren. She read the scriptures daily; that was such a wonderful example to everyone.
Barbara loved animals. She always had a small dog to lavish affection and attention upon and they were completely devoted to her. Perhaps the glorious reunion with her family included her animals.
Barbara was rather shy and reserved, but always willing to serve others. She loved to play her violin! She had exquisite taste in music and passed that on to her children.
Most importantly, Barbara had a firm testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ; she loved the Savior deeply -- that was her strongest and most abiding quality.
She will be missed!
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Garden City Ward Chapel. A viewing was held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the services. Interment was in the Garden City Cemetery.