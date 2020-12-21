Barbara Donnetta Humphreys Higley died Dec. 19, 2020, at her home in Montpelier, ID. Barbara was born June 24, 1933, in Wardboro, ID, to David Cyril Humphreys and Murita Ellen Keetch Humphreys. Barbara had four sisters and two brothers.
Barbara attended school in Dingle, ID. She then moved to Soda Springs where she worked for Fern and Paul Tipton as a nanny. While in Soda she met Darwin Warren Higley. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on June 12, 1950. They moved to Nampa, ID, and after David was born, they moved to Montpelier where they lived until the time of their deaths. Barbara and Darwin were parents to six children, Ann, David, Frances, Tammy, Laura, and Brian. After her children were older, she returned to work at the Maverik Country Store where she worked for several years, then worked until she retired at the Royal Bakery for Freddie Parker.
Barbara and Darwin had 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held several different positions in the Church.
Barbara loved to read, especially mystery books; she also enjoyed gardening and camping with her family. She loved anything pink.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin Warren Higley; son-in-law, Daniel Buck (husband of Ann); sisters, Donna May Humphreys, Flora Widmer, and Ruth Hoffman; brothers, Charles Wayne Humphreys,Ray Humphreys; sisters-in-law, Larna Humphreys and Bonnie Humphreys; and two great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her children, Ann (Buck), Aburn, WY, David (Michelle), Montpelier, ID, Frances (Donald) Dawson, NM, Tammy (Ronald) Burningham, Willard, UT, Laura, Montpelier, ID, and Brian (Pamela), Bennington, ID.
Graveside services will be held at the Dingle Cemetery on Dec. 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted.