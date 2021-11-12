“It was while I was training a new employee at the dentist office where I worked that I realized I liked my job, but I didn’t love it,” Whitney Transtrum, the owner and operator of the recently opened Beach Waves Salon in Paris explained. “That girl was so excited about becoming a dental assistant. I had been a dental assistant for three years, and I didn’t get that excited about it. I wanted to do something that I really loved.”
One thing Whitney loved while growing up in Laketown was styling her sisters’ hair. She has an older sister and three younger sisters.
That fondness led her to a full year―2,000 hours―of training at Evans Hair Styling College in Rexburg, Idaho, where she learned to do manicures, pedicures, and facials, in addition to haircuts and styling. Whitney graduated with her esthetician license in 2012.
Wanting to further enhance her cosmetology skills, she completed a Bella Lash training course in September and learned to do eyelash extensions.
Whitney and her husband, Dell, live in St. Charles. They are the parents of two children, Weston―Whitney’s maiden name―and Hannah. Dell works in the Montpelier Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest maintaining hiking and ATV trails and managing other recreational activities, including camping and picnicking.
Whitney’s Beach Waves Salon was previously located in Garden City. After Hannah was born, Whitney quit for a couple of years. Then her neighbor, Jordan Jenson, purchased and renovated the vacant building on Main Street in Paris across from the Bear Lake County Courthouse to house his business, Beckstead Realty and North Shore Appraisal. The renovation included a beauty salon and he encouraged Whitney to occupy the space.
“It works very well for me,” Whitney said, “because if I’m still here when Weston gets out of school at Paris Elementary, he can just come over and hang out until I’m finished.”
Because she loves being at home and spending time with her children, Whitney limits her hours at the salon. She is there every Wednesday and alternates between Mondays and Fridays, so appointments are necessary. The phone number is 208-540-2581.
“And Saturdays are cow days,” Whitney smiled. She and her husband and children also love riding horses and caring for their herd of beef cattle on the ranch near their home.
Aftyn Reese works with Whitney at Beach Waves Salon, and while Whitney’s love is doing hair, Aftyn’s is doing nails.
“Because I was always doing my mom’s nails when I was growing up, my sister asked me, ‘Why aren’t you doing nails?’” Aftyn said.
So, she went to school and completed an apprenticeship at Girl Candy Nail Boutique in Logan, which Aftyn said is no longer there. She has worked at several salons since then, including Beach Waves Salon in Garden City with Whitney.