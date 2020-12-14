BEAR LAKE 45, WEST SIDE 31
At West Side, Hailey Humpherys had 16 points to lead Bear Lake over a Pirates squad that continued to struggle offensively.
“Just the story continues on, can’t make baskets,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “We really started slow in the first quarter and just couldn’t do anything in the second.”
Kajsia Fuller had 13 points for West Side, which trailed 24-9 at halftime after a two-point second quarter.
Bear Lake (3-2, 1-0 2A District 5) plays at Firth on Saturday. West Side (0-6, 0-1) plays at Soda Springs on Wednesday.