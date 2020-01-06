The Bear Lake Bears boys basketball team traveled to North Fremont on the 3rd and to Sugar Salem on the 4th.
The North Fremont Huskies are the defending state champions on the 2A level and managed to beat the Bears in Bear Lake earlier in the season.
After a hard fought game the Huskies scored 52 points to the Bears’ 47. The Bears have only lost four games this season and two of them have been to the Huskies.
After saying in Rexburg overnight the Bears played the Sugar Salem Diggers on the 4th. The Bears fought hard and were trailing by three. This lead grew to as much as ten points before the Bears cut it back to two. The Bears lost in the final seconds 35 to 35.