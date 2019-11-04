On October 31st (Halloween), the Bear Lake Bears Football Team traveled to the Holt Arena in Pocatello to play the Furth Cougars. The Bears pulled out a hard win, 14-0, and will advance in the playoffs next week. Our defense did exceptionally well, with 3 interceptions by Dalton Moss, Tiagen Criswell, and James Alleman, as well as no points scored. Offense struggled but got the job done, with touchdowns scored by Tiagen Criswell and Jackson Garbett, as well as several good throws by Owen Tuescher. Jackson Crane also kicked two field goals.
The Bears will play in Melba against the Melba Mustangs this Friday. We encourage anyone willing to make the long drive to come watch at Melba's high school.