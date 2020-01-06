BLHS wrestling started off fast and crazy the first of December. The team has already wrestled six meets. They have been wrestling hard. This past weekend was our Bear Lake classic we had nine teams come wrestle at home. Our wrestlers showed up wrestled hard, had a few tough losses. But we brought medals home. Dalton Moss (152) took 2nd, Mason Critchlow (170) took 2nd, Joe William’s (220) took 2nd. Kyle Skinner (126) took 3rd, Traeden McPherson (126) took 3rd. Ryan Hunt, Wyatt Llyod, Ethan Moss, Justin Ray, Ben York, Zac Mayer wrestled Varsity. Our Jv wrestlers were Matix Jacbson, Jimmy Williams, Christopher Baker.
The other major tournament they wrestled amazing was the Joe Aimone Invitational Tournament in Kemmerr Wy. These showed up wrestled amazing we brought home five Joe Amonie plaques. Our varsity wrestlers Kyle Skinner (120) took 1st, Traeden McPherson (126) took 1st, Dalton Moss (152) took 1st, Mason Critchlow took (170) 1st, Ryan Hunt (160) took 3rd.
Our Jv wrestlers Jimmy Williams took 1st. Wyatt Lloyd took 2nd., Ben York took 2nd, Ethan Moss took 1st, Walker Pelto took 4th. Sylus Critchlow, Zac Mayer wrestled also.
So we off to a great start. We are so proud of them.