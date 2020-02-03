The Bear Lake Bears back at it again this week with wins on Tuesday and Saturday. With the non-district opponent, Marsh Valley, on Tuesday, and the in district Malad dragons both coming to Montpelier.
The Bears won on Tuesday night with a final of 59 to 37. Tuescher lead the Bears with 22 points. Carlson was next in line with 15.
Saturday the Bears had the Malad Dragons in Montpelier. With the Dragons being a main district opponent, and one of the Bears losses earlier in the season, a win was crucial to the Bears’ season. The Bears ended up with a 5 point win, with a final score of 53-48. Carlsen was the leading scorer with 12. Criswell had 10 and Hammond 9.