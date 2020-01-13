The Bear Lake Bears basketball team beat the Grace High Grizzlies as well as the Rich High Rebels this week at home.
After almost a month of away games, the Bear Lake boys had a home game against Grace High School. The Bears came out hot and managed it bounce back from their losses to North Fremont and Sugar last week. They beat the Grizzlies 48 to 30.
The boys won again Saturday night when they played the Rebels from Rich. They were sporting their “retro” jerseys that were first worn by the team in the mid to late ’70s. After a rough first half, the Bears won 53 to 39.
The Bears have a record of eight wins four losses.