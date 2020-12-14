BEAR LAKE 53, SUGAR-SALEM 43
At Sugar-Salem, Bear Lake exploded in the second quarter and notched a 53-43 win over the Diggers.
“We got hot. We told the boys to keep shooting and they kept hitting,” Bear Lake assistant coach Ryan Shaul said. “We’ve really been growing. Last night, we beat the 2A defensing state champs with North Fremont. And that was like a football game with so few possessions. And then against Sugar, it was the exact opposite.”
The Bears netted 9 of their 11 3-point attempts in the first half alone, helping ignite a 23-point second quarter. Shaul joked that he thought his team had hit just a quartet of triples before Saturday.
“Our bench came in and just broke the seal,” he said. “We practice a lot of shooting this week and I just kept preaching to them this week to stay confident.”
Bear Lake (2-2) plays in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River, WY starting on Friday.