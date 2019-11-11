On Nov. 8th, the Bear Lake Bears played their last game of the season against the Melba Mustangs. The final score was 20-36, with the Mustangs advancing next week to play the West Side Pirates. Touchdowns were scored by Tiagen Criswell, Matthew Hammond, and Brendon Burbank.
On defense the team got three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, as well as nearly shutting-down the Mustangs passing game. This year we have eight seniors leaving us: James Alleman, Cason Culver, Dalton Moss, Tiagan Criswell, Kenneth Moore, Ashton Carlson, Cody King, and Jackson Crane.
This season was one of the Bears best seasons ever, and we owe a lot to our seniors. Thank you to those who attended games this season, and we hope to see you again next year!