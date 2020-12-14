BEAR LAKE BEARS
Coach: Brandon Carlsen, 13th season
Record last year: 15-9
Current record: 1-1
Returning starters: 2
Players to watch: F Owen Teuscher, sr.; F Briston Schreiber, sr.; G Brady Shaul, so.
Outlook: The Bears were consistently good last year, but lost a heartbreaker to Malad in the district tournament, 66-64, to miss their chance at state.
They’ve had to regroup in 2020 after losing three starters and a number of other players, but head coach Brandon Carlsen is still confident in the talent at his disposal.
“I think we’ve got all the parts. If we can just come together and keep working hard, we’re going to be tough at the end of the year,” Carlsen said. “We lost some pieces last year, but it’s next guy up. We have some talent, it’ll just take a little bit of getting the jitterbugs out of some of them.”
Bear Lake returns two 6-foot-5 starters in Owen Teuscher and Briston Schreiber. Teuscher, who also played quarterback for the Bears’ football team, is more of an all-around threat, while Schreiber can hold down the post.
“Owen’s going to score, Briston’s going to score,” Carlsen said. “They’re kind of the stalwarts.”
Carlsen is also excited about sophomore point guard Brady Shaul, who played his way into some varsity minutes down the stretch last season.
“Brady has been in the program,” Carlsen said. “He’s my point guard, and he’s a general, he can go to the basket.”