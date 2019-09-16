On Friday the 13th, the Bear Lake Bears Football Team traveled to St. Anthony to play South Fremont at their homecoming. Both J.V. and Varsity played, with J.V. winning 28-22 and Varsity losing 0-14. That made for J.V’s first win this season and Varsity’s first loss. Bear Lake’s varsity still got several good runs and came very close to scoring twice. Bear Lake kicked off. Owen Teuscher threw a 60-yard pass to Matthew Hammond, and Dalton Moss got two 40-yard plays. On defense, we got two sacks and a lot of good pass coverage.
In the J.V. game, Dominic Zabriskie had a pretty amazing game, with a touchdown run, a touchdown pass, several sacks, and a good kick return. Justin Ray scored on a pass thrown by Tayson Neal. Blake Matthews and Joe Garbett also scored touchdowns, as well as Jaiden Marshall with a field goal. On defense, J.V got seven sacks from Dominic Zabriskie, Ethan Moss, Dylan Wilson, and Peyton Ochsenbein.
Next week they will be playing at Aberdeen. J.V starts at 4 and varsity at 7.