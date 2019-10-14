Bear lake Bears Football

On Oct. 11, the Bear Lake Bears played the Malad Dragons in the final home game of the season. The J.V played a good game and had a near win, 14-20. The varsity played a great game and won 41-14. It was also senior night, and James Alleman, Cason Culver, Cody King, Kenneth Moore, Tiagen Criswell, Jackson Crane, Ashton Carlsen, and Dalton Moss were all shown appreciation for their final high school season. It was a very cold game, starting at about 35 degrees and ending at around 20. However, the Bears still played their best and touchdowns were scored by Tiagen Criswell (two), Matthew Hammond (two), Brendon Burbank and Ashton Carlsen. Kicker Jackson Crane only missed one extra point, getting the Bears five points. The defense also had five fumble recoveries/takeaways.
Thank you to all who joined us at the last home game of the season. The Bears will play the West Side Pirates in West Side next Friday. We are also currently ranked 4th in the state 2A, and 1st defensively. On the other hand, West Side is currently ranked 1st, and a win will put us at District Champions. We hope to see you next week for a big game against West Side!