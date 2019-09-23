On Friday, September 20th, the Bear Lake Bears Football team traveled to Aberdeen to play the Tigers. The J.V. were missing several players (only 16 players dressed out) and lost 6-56. On the other hand, the Varsity got a tough win against a good team, 21-0!
Notable moments included; several good runs by Brendon Burbank, an interception by James Alleman, and several fumble recoveries. The Bears used a mix of run and pass plays, and ran several different defensive fronts. However, the best defensive player was probably the rain, which caused Aberdeen several fumbles, missed passes, and bad snaps. Bear Lake also had a pretty incredible touchdown about one minute before the game ended. We attempted a field goal, but it went low and bounced off of Cason Culver.
In the backfield, Ashton Carlson caught it and threw it to Matthew Hammond, who caught it for a touchdown in the end zone! Anyway, we hope to see you next week at the Homecoming game’s, 4:00 J.V and 7:00 Varsity on Friday night.