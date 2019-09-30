On September 27th, the Marsh Valley Eagles played the Bear Lake Bears at the Bears Homecoming. A huge crowd turned out, with the J.V losing 6-32 and the Varsity winning 28-8. Owen Tuescher threw for 177 yards, and several runners combined for 156 rushing yards.
Defense held strong, only allowing the Eagles to score in the last minute of the game, and the offense allowed Dalton Moss, Tiagen Criswell(2), and Matthew Hammond to all score touchdowns. Tons of fans turned out and made a lot of noise, and at halftime Homecoming royalty was announced. We hope to see you next Friday for another home game against the Soda Springs Cardinals.