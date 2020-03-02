The BLHS wrestling state qualifiers went to Boise and gave it their all. They all wrestled hard, having tuff matches some going into overtime. It was great weekend filled with memories made by all. I know personally as a mom watching most these boys wrestle for years, I was proud of all of them. They all have a wonderful friendship built thru hard work and determination.
Joe Williams took 2nd at 220 lbs, Kyle Skinner took 4th, at 120 lbs, Traeden McPherson took 4th at 126 lbs. Dalton Moss took 5th @ 152 lbs. Mason Critchlow took 5th @ 170 lbs.
Also wrestling at state was Matix Jacbson @ 120 lbs. Wyatt Lloyd wrestled at 126 lbs. Ryan Hunt @160 lbs.
The BLHS wrestling team also brought home the Academic award, for having the highest combined GP out of all the 2 A school's. What a great honor. There were 30 schools in 2A.
“This season was really a joy! We had a great year and they are going by faster and faster. We had some highs and lows, through the year and there state tournament. I thought we battled well and gave it our best, even pushing into overtime! State was a great trip and we learned and grew as a team. We will miss our seniors as a team, but look forward to the next year,” said Coach Wilding.