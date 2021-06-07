GARDEN CITY, Utah; June 3, 2021 — Representatives of the Bear Lake Valley Chamber of Commerce and Zions Bank will celebrate the grand opening of Garden City’s only full-service bank on Thursday, June 10. A ribbon cutting ceremony for Zions Bank’s new Bear Lake Garden City branch, located at 557 North Bear Lake Blvd., will take place at 11:30 a.m., following a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mike’s Market and Ace Hardware at 11 a.m.
Zions Bank’s Garden City branch began serving customers in May, bringing a banking presence to the growing resort town. Part of a new 40,000-square development that includes Ace Hardware, Beans & Brews, and Chevron, the branch is connected to Mike’s Market, accessible both through the grocery store and a separate east-facing retail entrance. The 940-square-foot location boasts enhanced digital features, including two ATMs that can deposit up to 15 checks or 50 bills at once and transfer funds between accounts.
“We are delighted to have a physical presence in Garden City, one of the most beautiful and beloved communities in Utah, and bring banking services to the shores of Bear Lake,” said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO.
Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Garden City, Utah, and Montpelier, Idaho, locations, said Zions Bank has enjoyed serving the west side of Bear Lake for many years through Montpelier’s Bear Lake Valley branch and is excited to now have an actual facility in Garden City.
“As the community’s only local bank, we look forward to helping individuals, families and businesses reach their full financial potential with this new and convenient branch location offering stellar service as well as digital capabilities,” Allred said.
The Bear Lake Garden City branch is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its enhanced exterior ATM is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, adding convenience for local business clients. The interior ATM located by the bank’s entrance inside Mike’s Market is also available during store hours.