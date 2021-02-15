The Bear Lake High School Cheerleaders traveled to Highland High school this past weekend for Districts. The team had an amazing day! They took 1st in stunt group. They second place in Pom and Sideline. They will be taking all three routines to state in Boise on March 19th. Their coaches Jamie Wuthrich and Jesi Early, are so proud of these girls. It's been a tough year. They could not cheer like normal, never knowing if they were going to get to cheer. They worked hard, and it paid off this weekend. This year also welcomed new Cheer coaches, Coach Jamie and Coach Jesi. They stepped in after the retirement of Coach Etcheverry.
Great Job, Girls!!