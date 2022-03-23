Approving the agenda to move the Emergency Services Coordinator discussion after the Executive Session, the three County Commissioners met on March 14, 2022.
Assessor Heber Dunford noted 99 mail-in reimbursements during February an increase from the 29 during January through centralized motor vehicle titling. The commercial property appraisal is completed and shows increases in market value in that category. The County’s five-year revaluation plan is under review by the State Tax Commission. Deed processing is now moving through December documents and closer to being current. Legislative actions were briefly discussed with hope expressed H.B. 741 will not pass.
Trish Poulsen, County Treasurer, mentioned S.B. 3162 reducing delinquent tax interest from 12% to 6%. State-wide, treasurers objected to the bill because the adjustment would be difficult to enact.
Commission Payne announced the Fair Board had been reorganized, Crane Center renovations were underway and Montpelier City was invited to discuss short-term rental with the Commissioners. The former Prosecutor was assigned to prepare a short-term rental ordinance and to review relicted lands around Bear Lake which will be reassigned. The County’s public defender had not submitted the entire annual review and was now preparing to do so. The cost for a vehicle to pull the Extension Service trailer for school visits might be shared among Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties or reimbursement made for use of the Extension Agent’s vehicle or using the Fair Board’s vehicle.
Chairman Rasmussen attended the ICRMP meeting where it was expected rates will rise. Gem Plan is doing well, he said, and the Hospital Board plans a fund raiser where he encouraged attendance. The Board of Health met and reported the lowest number of county COVID cases since the pandemic began.
Claims were ratified, minutes of January 24 and February 14 approved and the School District election in Bailey Creek precinct was canvassed. A budget hearing will be held August 29 at 9 a.m. The amount of $2,500 for travel expenses was approved for Miss Rodeo Idaho, Taylor Grace Hymas, a County resident. The same amount was requested from the Fair Board and additional support will be provided by contributors. A county employee requested permission to contribute 30 days of vacation to be used by another employee whose vacation time is insufficient to cover time off due to illness. The transfer was unanimously approved. Amy Bishop was sworn in as the County Clerk. McKenzie reviewed the probation office lease which incorporates a $25/month increase and the new lease was approved. The 4 CASI request for half-year funding was approved in the amount of $3,000, then amended to $3,500. The commissioners will evaluate the program and its new director who is a grand writer and working toward a self-supporting program. She will assist the Oregon Trail Center where she will office and the Senior Center. The 4 County Board of Guardians had the Sheriff’s support and he believes pooling resources increases chances to benefit those who cannot care for themselves. The goal is to train guardians by the first of May by placing the matter on the April agenda when a minimum of two people will be selected for training. Hospital Board members Cordell Passey and Emily Transtrum were reappointed. Golf Board member Tim Madsen resigned and Scott Rhodes was appointed in his stead with McKenzie directed to review the contract for the golf course superintendent. A proposal was made to provide mental health services for the county’s first responders. At a cost of $2.45/person/month, Rocky Mountain will cover the volunteers and EMTs. Sheriff Heslington commented that, “It is a must-have resource for our people.” Program costs were unanimously approved using ARPA funds.
Idaho Dept of Parks and Recreation’s Boating Safety Grant Agreement was reviewed by McKenzie. The report for the prior year as well as the application for the current year were each approved.
With unanimous approval and overriding the prior decision to delay the matter until after the executive session, Commissioner Jensen, Scott Esquibel and Alan Eborn are to draft a job description for the emergency services coordinator position which will be combined with the Road and Bridge Superintendent position. During the April meeting, the combined job description will be presented for approval and publication.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson reported that new home starts continue and owners are hiring contractors earlier than usual. He said that cities are using his services with planning and he perceives problems in the future due to new residents or developers with ideas that have not been broached before. Davidson deferred to Mitch Poulsen re new subdivisions but mentioned the 7-Mile Subdivision southeast of St. Charles, the expansion of The Reserve and another project in Fish Haven Canyon.
Stace Gearhart described the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections annual report and mentioned a change in costs distributed among the counties for youth at Bannock County’s facility.
Moving into the Board of Equalization, the commissioners were advised by McKenzie that a tax exemption for Bear Lake Community Health Center as a charitable organization “could go either way.” Reporting on contacts with other counties, Rasmussen said Bannock County does not allow an exemption because the building is owned by another party and Oneida doesn’t have a similar facility.
With the proviso the exemption applies to 2023 taxes, a real estate tax exemption was unanimously approved. Jorge Garcia, CEO, thanked the commissioners and stated therapists are available to first responders, expressing support for those who volunteer to give emergency services. Chairman Rasmussen and the chair of the Community Health Center, Roy Bunderson, will meet to coordinate resources in the next week.
Mariah Lancaster requested a cemetery in the Nounan area. Referring to Idaho Code which allows cemetery creation, Lancaster was advised to apply while the commissioners consider amending a 1997 ordinance to allow the cemetery procedure.
One bid was received for the airport hay on Parcel C. The bid, which exceeded $20,000 annually for five years, was unanimously approved.
After identifying spring and summer projects planned, Scott Esquibel added he had heard from Fish and Wildlife regarding the Dingle Shore Road and was surprised they reversed their position, making it likely the road project may proceed. The Camp Stewart project is awaiting signage, as previously reported. Chairman Rasmussen directed thanks to the Road and Bridge personnel who had plowed the roadway leading to his drive.
Bear Lake Rifleman use of the range has increased during COVID. Chairman Rasmussen proposed a portion of the county’s phosphate money be used for portable restrooms there.
The board moved into an Executive Session under 74-206(1) regarding (b) evaluation of employees, © acquisition of an interest in real property not owned by a public agency, and (f) to communicate regarding matters in litigation or imminently likely to be in litigation. At the conclusion of the executive session and without the agenda announcing an action item, it was unanimously moved and seconded Commissioner Jensen pursue purchase of private land.
Employee compensation adjustments were unanimously made to reflect changes in several employees’ assignments.
Three requests were made to relieve owners of the penalty and interest accumulated on back taxes. All such changes were approved on the condition that the oldest tax year be brought current and, if not promptly paid, the penalty and interest would be re-assessed.
Newly sworn-in County Clerk Amy Bishop itemized the ARPA funds previously allocated of approximately $137,000 to Ambulance Service, Oregon Trail Center and Senior Citizens. ARPA were also suggested for CERT classes ($3,000), relocation ($2,000), laptop ($1,600), courthouse air filters ($14,500), courthouse security, road and bridge projects and the shooting range. Readding upgrades for the 700+ radios in use, Commissioner Jensen said costs range from several million to $30,000. Thoroughly describing the various options and the expense of each, Commissioner Jensen recommend committing to $350,000 which continues with 700 MgHz and UHF for a five-year period while evaluating performance and awaiting new technology.
It was also suggested that the 2010 pictometry flyover be updated now to take advantage of ARPA funds and capture recent construction then delay later flyovers to five year intervals.
Sam Coontz of Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta applied for an event permit then described the race parameters scheduled in Garden City then Bear Lake County. The commissioners unanimously approved the special event permit.
Expressing his disappointment in Jones and DeMille, Commissioner Jensen alerted Tyler Stuart that he anticipated a quicker submission of the grant application with more attention given inasmuch as there is legislative support for the grant but it cannot be fully offered to funding agencies if the application is again delayed. The application would fund the East Shore Road and Stuart committed to begin immediately to help “sell” the project to grant authorities who have now visited the site, compared the Utah versus Idaho road and have interest in helping Idaho. With instructions Jones and DeMille act promptly, the commissioners unanimously approved payment of $3,000 for the company to apply for East Shore Road Project funding.
Ed Lyon presented an update on the courthouse veterans’ monument, sharing design and graphics, the flag pole and flag dimensions and the lighting, all of which combine to approximately $5,000, partially funded through donations. Chairman expressed excitement for the monument and reiterated his appreciation for those who have risked all to defend freedom.
The meeting adjourned at 2:30 p.m.