Montpelier Clinic
152 S 4th Street Road
Montpelier, ID 83254
(208) 847-2108
Clinic Hours
Monday - Friday
8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Pharmacy:
9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Lunch 1:30 - 2:00)
Garden City Clinic
325 W Logan Road
Garden City Utah 84028
(435) 946-3660
Clinic Hours: Memorial Day thru Labor Day
Monday-Saturday
8:30-a.m. -8:30 p.m.
Pharmacy:
9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. ( Lunch 1:30- 2:00)
The Mission of Bear Lake Community Health Center, Inc. is to provide access to quality, primary, and urgent health care regardless of ability to pay. The center takes a holistic approach to maintaining a healthy community through education, prevention, and a community networking system.
In 2003, Bear Lake Community Health Center (BLCHC), Inc. opened its first clinic in Garden City, Utah. Since then, we have grown to become a comprehensive home for quality health care services and now have seven locations across Southern Idaho, Northern Utah, and Wyoming!
As an organization, we are committed to removing barriers that keep our patients and their families from receiving the medical help that they may need. We are dedicated to being the best patient-centered medical home to those who give us that opportunity by walking through our doors each and every day. Our Montpelier and Garden City clinics are dedicated to providing excellent medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, and telehealth services to the community.
Services We Provide:
•Family & Individual Primary Medical Care
In addition to general practices, the Montpelier and Garden City locations provide wellness exams and preventative visits including; immunizations, flu shots, well-child exams, well-woman exams, and annual sports, work, and scout’s physicals. Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals are also readily available to ensure that commercial truck drivers and other public safety employees are in good health to work safely.
•Pharmacy
Our pharmacies offer an affordable 340-B pricing program in order to reach more eligible patients and provide more comprehensive services. Our goal for this program is to reduce the price of pharmaceuticals and expand the services offered to patients.
To better accommodate social distancing during this time, the pharmacy is also offering curbside pickup for your convenience. If a patient does not feel comfortable entering the building, they can call when they arrive at the designated parking area to get their items delivered to their car. We have a friendly, knowledgeable staff that provides quality care no matter the situation.
•Dental Services
We have assembled an experienced team, the latest equipment, and a comfortable, caring environment to provide our patients with a complete range of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic dental care. Our team of professionals will carefully listen to each patient’s individual needs. Working together, they’ll develop a plan to give you an attractive, healthy smile that will last a lifetime.
•Behavioral Health Services
Taking care of the mind is equally as important as taking care of the body. Bear Lake Community Health Centers provide exceptional behavioral health services. Our behavioral health providers offer a variety of therapy sessions in many forms to meet our patients’ diverse needs. We strive to help build coping strategies in good times to make our patients battle ready for difficult times. Consult with one of our behavioral health providers to start building your personal coping strategy.
•Telehealth Options
Virtual visits are being offered at both clinics! We want our patients to get the help they need, no matter where they are located. Now, from the comfort of your home, you can speak with your provider about your mental and physical well-being. We’re paving the way so that you can receive the care you deserve!
Each member of the BLCHC family is dedicated to providing the best care for our patients. Every approach taken for the patient’s health and safety is calculated and discussed with them to ensure the right decision is being made. Our goal is not just to take care of your urgent health care needs, but perhaps more importantly, to assist you in developing and achieving your health care plan for life, and to know that your lifetime of good health is important to us.
“Our purpose is to offer a wide range of Primary Healthcare services throughout the lifetime of the individual, with an ongoing effort to reduce the barriers that stand in the way of receiving that care.” – LaVal Jensen, CEO