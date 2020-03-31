Bear Lake County Assessor Office and Bear Lake County Sheriff's office are requesting that citizens please remember that during this Covid-19 shut down, the Sheriff's office and the Courthouse are currently closed to the public. There have been reports of people who want to license their Atv's, UTVs, Boats and Snowmobiles. People have been pounded on the door and demanding they be helped by the staff. The staff is not allowed to let you in the building or to come out and help you.
Registration for these vehicles are considered non-essential business and you will not be let into the Courthouse to complete these transactions. You can register these online if you have your registration card that you received in the mail. If you do not have your card you can also call the Assessor's office at 208-945-2212 ext.4 and they can help you over the phone with a credit card. Your stickers will be mailed to you.
If you persist in this behavior you may be asked by the Sheriff's office to leave the property.
Please remember to stay safe and be nice to each other in these difficult times.