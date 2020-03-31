The Bear Lake County Assessor's Office and Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office are requesting citizens to please remember that during this COVID-19 shut down, the Sheriff's Office and the Courthouse are currently closed to the public. There have been reports that people who have been wanting to license their ATVs, UTVs, boats and snowmobiles have been pounding on the door of these offices and demanding they be helped by the staff. The staff is not allowed to let you in the building or to come out and help you.
Registration of these vehicles is considered non-essential business at this time, and you will not be let into the courthouse to complete these transactions. You can register your vehicles online if you have your registration card that you received in the mail. If you do not have your card, you can call the Assessor's Office at 208-945-2212, ext. 4, and they can help you over the phone with a credit card. Your stickers will then be mailed to you.
If you persist in this behavior, you may be asked by the Sheriff's Office to leave the property.
Please remember to stay safe and be nice to each other in these difficult times.