Meeting on April 11, 2022, commissioners Brad Jensen, Vaughn Rasmussen and Rex Payne were present, assisted by Amy Bishop, County Clerk. Adam McKenzie, Chief Deputy County Prosecutor, attended via Zoom during a portion of the meeting.
Confirming that the County has received one-half of the ARPA funds with the second installment due in May, County Treasurer Trish Poulsen explained the audit was not completed by March 29th and was reported as noncompliant. Arrangements will be made to have future audits completed timely.
Assessor Heber Dunford noted that, as expected, the State Tax Commission gave notice the ratio study shows the County is out of compliance on assessments of commercial properties and another tax value adjustment is anticipated. The revaluation plan is still under consideration and mapping of new deeds continues progressing. A problem arose with property that had a deed restriction and the owner tried to divide the Skinner Canyon parcel so the matter is in the hands of the County Attorney. The Montpelier Mosquito Abatement enlargement is moving to the Tax Commission to form a legal taxing district.
Commissioner Jensen mentioned the East Shore Road grant application and felt the letters of support gathered will enhance the possibility of approval. Additional meetings regarding the County’s radio system were held and Jensen felt good progress was made. Teton’s proposal is under consideration and pricing would depend on the number of radios needed. Questions on monthly fees and maintenance were posed. Road and Bridge personnel need two radios per employee and the Sheriff anticipates graduating prices over time with radios between $300 and $400 each.
The Black Water Irrigation Company (where the County is the third largest stockholder) met recently. Commissioner Payne explained the Company hired rocky Mountain Environmental to represent it in the upcoming adjudication process which begins in June.
In regular business, claims were ratified, March 14, 2022, minutes approved and a resolution was adopted regarding destruction of documents such as invoices. The County’s audit was reviewed and the Airport Board, Extension Service and Ambulance each have their own audits. The Board set a hearing date regarding the proposed County Road map. The 30-year lease of airport property and access for a private hangar is in process at $320/year at five cents per square foot plus insurance, subject to change by order of the County. Issues concerning the ownership of the hangar or removal of it after termination of the lease are in negotiation.
The Golf Pro Memorandum of Understanding was unanimously approved and executed with the proviso the County retains 25% of the green fees.
In Planning and Zoning business, three members’ terms expired and it was determined Kristy Crane and Shaun Bartschi would be reappointed. Kay Beck’s term also expired and Paul Peterson was appointed in her stead. With respect to short-term rental, comments were made about methods to offset expenses, control disruptions and other issues which have concerned residents. It was repeated that the Idaho legislature limited city and county abilities to protect safety and health rather than taxing the use or requiring a zoning change. Along with an agreement with the State Department of Lands concerning relicted lands around Bear Lake, Rasmussen will work with McKenzie on short-term rental and return with drafts for review.
May 24th at 9 a.m. was set to canvass the May election results. Ordinance 97-03 regarding cemeteries was modified to allow those that are not publicly-maintained. The draft will be added to next month’s agenda for adoption.
The commissioners prefer combining the County Road and Bridge Superintendent and EMS positions to one and the position advertised prior to Esquibel’s retirement. This was set for discussion in Executive Session. Veterans Park improvements such as trees, sprinklers, concrete, flag pole and concrete were listed for ARPA funding. Trees were the highest priority and are to be installed as soon as possible.
The earliest ballots for the May election can be mailed is April 24th and there were comments about polling locations for Bailey Creek residents. Due to changes in precinct lines and concerns about the ability to ascertain voting preferences, all Bailey Creek residents will vote in Bailey Creek rather than some remaining in the Georgetown precinct.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson commented there are 15 new housing starts, homes framed but not progressing due to window shortages, contractors fully booked and prices soaring. There is fill-in occurring and more projects awaiting review by the Planning Commission.
Brandee Wells of the Soil and Water Conservation District itemized projects underway.
In action taken on ARPA allocations, approvals were specified for the Allred Center ($50,000), Pictometry ($122,000), Fair Board, Senior Center, Ambulance Service ($150,000), Sheriff’s Office ($150,000) and consideration of additional projects without decisions made.
Katy Bergholm from DEQ was introduced and provided an update, offering assistance in wastewater and water improvement projects to the county and municipalities.
Esquibel requested input on placement of radar signs and the possibility of buying additional equipment to track speeds and vehicles. One unit will be moved to Fish Haven Canyon as had been planned the prior summer. An approach was made to the Department of Transportation regarding the East Shore Road and the representative expects it would be a good benefit that may receive funding assistance. Several as-yet unidentified bridges in the County are to be rebuilt with funding already approved. Graveling projects are underway for Nounan and Bennington. St. Charles’ bridge rebuild will take four months and begins in July. Despite prior information, Esquibel learned the North Beach to Dingle road has been approved. The County Road map was again discussed and is expected to be the subject of a public hearing on May 24th at 7:00 p.m. A snow plow policy on public roads is believed necessary and Caribou County’s version will be reviewed.
Bids were opened for snow removal at the airport. Buckner provided the lowest bid at approximately $59,000.
During the public comment period, Kathi Izatt requested copies of the letters by those interested in the County Attorney position and was denied. She next requested the commissioners refrain from speaking about the position during Executive Session and referenced Idaho Code which precludes discussion of an elected position during closed session. An individual involved in Bear Lake West promoted changes in the subdivision’s roadways due to liabilities. He requested the county reach a conclusion on the ownership of the southern end of Mountain Way so that the owner – whether the county or the subdivision – would be empowered to improve it to appropriate standard. Mark Parker, County Fire District, strongly recommended the EMS position and Road and Bridge position remain separate for several reasons including the fact both are busiest during the summer months. He also is working with the State Fire Marshall on short-term rentals with a kickoff meeting on April 19th and he recommended the new EMS hire be in charge of the group organized to discuss radios and other county services.
An Executive Session was unanimously approved to discuss hiring or disciplining employees and to consider records exempt from disclosure. Following a lunch break and conclusion of the Executive Session, Rasmussen noted both ICRMP and the Gem Plan are moving along well. Rasmussen also attended a fishing meeting in Garden City where he learned fisherman can catch as many cutthroat as they wish.
Quiunn Pope of the Muley Fanatic Foundation applied for an alcoholic beverage permit for their May 21 and 22 event, requesting an extension of 150’ to allow restroom access. He reminded the group that 70% of the funds raised remain in the County. The permit was unanimously approved.
Guardians for the Board of Guardians were discussed with Trish Poulsen and Bart Heslington appointed, along with Shannon Heslington. One more member will be sought. The job posting for a combined EMS and Superintendent position was approved for posting until May 6th or until filled with review of applicants on May 24th.
Frank Vilt requested and the commissioners approved a proclamation regarding Child Abuse Prevention Month. A discussion was held with an applicant for tax waiver and a decision was made that additional investigation will be conducted into the purchase arrangement then it will be discussed during the May meeting. The Senior Center representative was asked to give an update.
Roy Bunderson, Mayor of Bloomington, requested a correction in the December 13th minutes which used his last name rather than Peterson who had been the speaker. He explained Bloomington is impacted with a challenging amount of new traffic on Bloomington Canyon Road which impacts maintenance and policing. The cost of radar signage is high and he requested support in purchase of such a sign at 50% of the cost. Considering other cities who may wish to do the same, the commissioners set aside $14,000 of which $2,000 would be for Bloomington, half of the anticipated cost of a radar sign.
Though not required under the ordinance, Thom Morgan had attended a Planning Commission meeting and received their recommendation for approval of Phases 1 and 2 of the 7-Mile Subdivision near St. Charles. Morgan responded a turn lane is being installed at the highway and a financial guarantee will be in place for infrastructure. Concluding the discussion, the commissioners unanimously approved Phases 1 and 2 of the 7-Mile Subdivision.
Mark Parker inquired about fire restrictions he intends to put into effect for the summer and the commissioners supported that. The meeting adjourned at 2:22 p.m.