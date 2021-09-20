Excusing Commissioner Rex Payne, Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen called the Bear Lake County Commissioners’ meeting to order on September 13, 2021, with Commissioner Brad Jensen in attendance. Assisting were County Clerk Cindy Garner and County Prosecutor Joe Hayes. The agenda was unanimously approved as printed.
Heber Dunford reported August activities with about $14,000 more receipts than in July. Cross training has made it possible to cover maternity leave tasks. New construction and building permit monitoring show about 150 new buildings plus many on-going construction projects from the prior year. Chairman Rasmussen agreed that contracting to add appraisers to do the work is needed.
Prosecutor Hayes had no matters to report other than a legal issue for executive session.
In the absence of Road and Bridge Superintendent Scott Esquibel, Chairman Rasmussen indicated a department employee spent three weeks hospitalized with Covid and was expected to remain absent to recover. As of the prior Friday, there were 32 active Covid cases in the County, he said. Rasmussen relayed projections that the Idaho peak is expected by the second week in October but that most hospitals are now at capacity. The surge began in May with statistics showing that those without vaccinations are much more likely to be hospitalized but if vaccinated when the virus is contracted, illness is of lower severity.
Even though isolated in her office, County Treasurer Trish Poulsen intended to remain only until remote connections were made to work from home and handle financial matters due to her own illness. She confirmed one employee was out with Covid and another was being tested. She was directed to leave the office as quickly as possible and have the Treasurer’s phone covered by the County Clerk if needed.
In general business matters, claims were ratified, minutes of August 2 and August 30 were approved, polling places were set, speed limit was reduced from 35 to 25 in the Mill Canyon area, a certificate of residency was approved and the Covid policy for courthouse employees was extended to employees who are currently ill. A public hearing will be set during the October meeting to consider the county road map update. Changes to precinct boundaries in Montpelier Canyon were proposed and the commissioners viewed the map then directed it be on the October agenda for action.
A special meeting was scheduled on Wednesday September 22nd at 3:00 p.m. for the county to set levies because the State Tax Commission had not yet provided the required information. A resolution setting the Assessor’s Office fees was unanimously adopted.
Chairman Rasmussen explained ARPA Funds are $1.4M Covid monies to the County. The Idaho Association of Counties recommends counties carefully use the dollars for sectors most impacted by the pandemic such as senior centers or EMTs. Counties have more restrictions on use of the monies than do cities, Rasmussen stated, and a 3-4 hour meeting will be held to consider use of the funds.
An easement agreement between the Montpelier Maverik location and the County had been reviewed by Prosecutor Hayes. The Idaho Transportation Department is now working on the matter. Rasmussen explained that if the State does not approve, then the easement will not be needed. The agreement was unanimously approved.
A four-county Board of Guardians has been proposed and an agreement was to have been circulated for review. Prosecutor Hayes was directed to make contact to obtain the draft and the issue would be placed on the special meeting agenda. The commissioners discussed the history of the board of guardians and their belief that a working board would be beneficial for those without friends or family to assist them when they could not handle their own affairs and make decisions in their own interest.
Chairman Rasmussen commented that 60 new home starts were shown on the Building Inspector report by Wayne Davidson. Davidson repeated that lumber prices have decreased and that Paris and St. Charles have been working with him.
Joe Coles with On Hill Events approached the Commissioners for a permit to hold the Bear Lake Brawl Triathlon. Coles recounted the prior race which he admitted had been “a mess” which deteriorated quickly due to a windstorm. The remedial measures taken had created other problems and he previously described the results in a letter to the commissioners. He detailed 2021 adjustments to keep the racers safe and to improve the experience for spectators, residents and participants. Commissioners’ concerns were traffic congestion and other complaints. After considering denying the permit, it was determined the race would be permitted but shut down immediately should weather warrant that action and that the commissioners would evaluate the race impacts to determine whether it would be allowed in the County again or if 2021 would be the final year.
Jason Eborn of Boy Scouts requested permission to hold “Bike the Bear” which is a five-hour activity without a mass start, not a race, to help scouts earn a merit badge by riding bicycles clockwise around the lake. Bikers with their leaders avoid traffic as much as possible, ham radio clubs act as communications teams and they expect approximately 200 people. Eborn agreed with the Sheriff’s Office having final authority on whether the race were called due to weather and stated they do not push kids to ride through rain or snow. The event was approved by the commissioners.
During public comments, inquiry was made concerning nursing home residents’ lockdown protocol and whether residents may be released to visit the Senior Citizen Center. Rasmussen responded that he would contact the hospital administrator and let the person inquiring know the results. A letter was read which praised the 2021 Fair Board and requested increased handicap accessibility. The commissioners agreed with the concerns while adding that the Fair Board had done quite a bit to increase accessibility. It was added that ARPA funds might be used for that purpose.
Returning to the Road and Bridge Department, Esquibel’s written report was distributed and the commissioners briefly reviewed the vehicle count and speed reports it contained. As discussed in prior meetings, the 5-county Coalition Transportation meeting will be held on October 7th at the Oregon Trail Center. Rasmussen also mentioned that Esquibel and his wife have contracted serious cases of Covid.
Brad Bugger and his wife of Pocatello own a home on Loveland Lane and understood Mountain Way would connect Bear Lake West to Loveland Lane but, over time, that did not occur. Presently, some roads are too steep or narrow for fire vehicles to access all areas where homes are built and evacuating residents during emergencies would be hazardous, he said. He proposed that a task force of county officials, BLM, Forest Service, local residents and others find another way off the mountain. Bugger offered to assist in identifying an alternative route but requested a moratorium on building while that plan was formed and put into effect due to the risk of death, injury and property loss and the legal liability involved. The commissioners agreed that the matter should be addressed and were pleased with Bugger’s offer to assist. The issue will be added to the October agenda for action.
An executive session was held upon unanimous roll call vote to address Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) evaluation of employees; (d) records exempt from disclosure; and (f) litigation or imminently pending litigation. At the conclusion of the executive session and following a lunch break, unanimous approval was given to a series of indigent claims.
County Planning and Zoning Administrator Mitch Poulsen presented recommendations from the County’s Planning and Zoning Commission with the commissioners unanimously approving a preliminary plat for the Reserve Phase 7, East Shore Subdivision Plat amendment, David Hymas rezone, Merrill Kunz rezone and Spencer Bailey rezone with conditions.
A group of Dingle residents requested clarification of zoning and property use for camping near the Dingle cemetery. Their concerns involved increased traffic, speeds, fire hazards and other community impacts. The commissioners explained their expectation of a short-term rental ordinance early in 2022, taking into consideration legislation that allows homes to be rented. The anticipated ordinance would require all those renting to go through a permit and inspection process. Concerns were voiced about lack of notice regarding the rezone approved in action earlier in the meeting, a reception center in the area and other business ventures that are advertised online but there are fears that there are insufficient firefighting resources. Commissioner Jensen committed to investigate additional subdivision access off the cemetery road and report to the group.
A verbal petition was made by Bart McKinnon for the county to take over the roads in Aspen Creek Meadows. After discussing the difference between county-approved construction of roads as opposed to the county accepting roads, McKinnon will formally request the county take over the roads and the process will begin for the county to consider the petition.
Doug Barnett requested approval of the Bear 100 Endurance Race, remarking that approximately 300 sign up but about 200 actually complete the grueling race which will end at the Fish Haven Creek Lodge along Fish Haven Canyon on September 24-25. The commissioners unanimously approved the special event permit.
The meeting adjourned at 2:19 pm.