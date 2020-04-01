The Bear Lake County Commissioners held a special meeting Mar. 31 to declare a State of Emergency in the county in order to receive state and federal funds, if needed.
This special meeting was conducted over telephone conference with the following people attending: Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen, Commissioners Rex Payne and Brad Jensen, Darren Letzring of the Office of Emergency Management, Attorney Adam McKenzie, County Clerk Cindy Garner, Sheriff Bart Heslington, Tricia Poulsen, Alan Eborn, Mark Parker, and Valerie Hayes of the News Examiner.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Rasmussen, and the agenda was approved. A Declaration of Emergency was discussed, passed, and put into effect in order to receive state and federal funds, if needed, in the county due to the threat of COVID-19. This activates an emergency plan and requires safety emergency assistance to protect life and property. The county needs to have a disaster declaration in place in case they need to ask for emergency money/funds for such things as the hospital because it is a county hospital. It means the county can demand emergency money from the government if the need arises in the COVID-19 crisis. Chairman Rasmussen stressed that this DOES NOT declare an emergency in the valley and they don’t want panic in the community.
Also during this meeting, a travel guideline for county employees and valley residents was passed. This is a recommendation that county employees not travel out of the state of Idaho, especially into “hotspots” where the virus is active. If they must travel into a hotspot, they must subject themselves to a 15-day quarantine. This also comes with the recommendation from elected officials that all Bear Lake residents stay at home and limit their travel until April 26. Visitors also need to be advised of the stay-at-home order and avoid travel until April 26. If residents have visitors, or visit a hotspot, they need to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days. This is for the health and safety of everyone. Chairman Rasmussen said, “We need to work together to keep the Bear Lake Valley from becoming a hotspot. We need good health practices, and avoid non-essential travel. We are lucky that we can do that.”
It was brought up that there have been issues with the Utah State marina and Utah residents wanting to go there to fish. The State parks are off limits. Governor Herbert closed all State parks to non-county residents. You have to live in the county to visit the State parks. Rich County is the only one that can visit the Utah State Marina. The Governor of Heber County has set this up Until April 13, but it may continue on. If anyone lives in the Salt Lake area, or outside of Rich County, they can not launch their boat at the Utah State marina.
Another concern is one that Sheriff Heslington brought up. He said that there has been an issue with courthouse security and safety of its employees. The DMV and the registration area are closed at the recommendation of the Idaho Transportation Department. Extensions on registrations, if expired, can be renewed online. They are experiencing a high demand of people showing up at the courthouse and pounding on the doors. Employees are having to explain to them that they can do this online. Sheriff Heslington recommended to the commissioners that they not concede to the demands that someone go outside or let them into the building. They need to emphasize that those processes are there for them online and they need to take advantage of that. It’s been a non-stop problem.
Chairman Rasmussen agreed with him and said that if they can do it online or with a phone call, they need to do that. If boats are having a problem because they can’t register online, just tell them they have to wait. These are non-essential services and they won’t get into trouble if they aren’t licensed. When this is all resolved they can get it fixed. He said, “You’re supposed to stay at home anyway. Our offices are closed, they have the online capability, I see no reason for our employees to be going outside when those resources are available. Follow the Idaho laws. Just tell them ‘no’ until after April 21. Do it online. These are non-essential services. Stay home!”
It was also brought up that HAM Radio operators are spread all over the valley trying to coordinate the needs and issues people may have.
Commissioner Rasmussen also mentioned that on Apr. 1 a new law regarding sick leave and medical leave would be coming out. It will say that if there is not a way to work at home, you can’t do it unless you’re talking care of someone or told to say at home by your doctor. You can’t stay home just because of COVID-19.
The meeting was then adjourned until the next meeting, which will be Apr. 13.