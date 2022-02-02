On January 24, 2022, Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen and Commissioner Brad Jensen were present and assisted by Chief Deputy Clerk Amy Bishop. Commissioner Rex Payne was excused.
In accordance with Idaho Code 59-906, the Republican Central Committee met and produced a list of candidates to become County Clerk, the position currently held by Cindy Garner who has announced her retirement. Dale Thornock, representing the Committee explained one candidate had been present during their meeting and, therefore, the Committee offered Amy Bishop as the candidate to become County Clerk. Chairman Rasmussen reviewed the code section regarding the possibility Garner may rescind her resignation on or before February 25th and, if so, any appointment of a replacement would be null and void.
A motion was made to appoint Amy Bishop as County Clerk for the remainder of the elected term. Bishop was thanked by the commissioners for her willingness to serve.
On the next agenda item, Bishop explained that the last two addressed new ownership and garbage collection. The commissioners unanimously approved a motion to cancel the taxes on those two properties.
County Assessor Heber Dunford confirmed the assessment rolls had been sent, including those for new construction and tracking properties. The time to respond to the Board of Equalization had expired and there were no inquiries made. Rasmussen commented that the Board of Equalization will be on each commissioners’ agenda through the end of June so that assessments can be discussed if necessary.
A motion was made to accept and close the assessment rolls. It passed unanimously in the affirmative.
Commissioner Rasmussen understood a meeting would be held the same day at Montpelier City Hall at 4:30 to introduce two candidates for Marc Gibbs’ position in the legislature. He later confirmed that the meeting was to be held on Tuesday at 4:30. Rasmussen also advised he and Geddes, Harris and Gibbs gave testimony opposing the legislature’s re-districting plan which puts Bear Lake County with Caribou County and a portion of Bonneville and Teton counties. Franklin County goes with Bannock County. Rasmussen also stated there is a case before the Supreme Court regarding re-districting so the matter remains undecided.