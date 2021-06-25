The three Bear Lake County Commissioners met in regular session on June 14, 2021, with Cindy Garner, County Clerk, and Joe Hayes, County Prosecutor, assisting. i
Appointments were made to the Bear Lake County Historical Society Board including David Crane, Michelle and David Higley and Christine Cochrane. Chairman Rasmussen indicated he would notify them via email and they would also receive a letter indicating the appointments which were made by a unanimous vote.
Clerk Garner briefly explained the agreement with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections which has been in place over a number of years and, subject to a date hange, it was again approved unanimously.
After discussing Kipp Adams’ request to vacate a road even though it is not shown as a county road on the official mapping, a hearing date was set in August and the Clerk was directed to gather information required to publish notice.
Comments were made regarding configuration of wheelchair parking at the courthouse and Commissioner Payne was assigned to make a recommendation on the matter.
With regard to Zoom meetings, it was agreed such meetings should continue for the next three years, including four-county meetings. Settings will be modified so that those calling would be automatically admitted.
Sheriff Heslington reported that, as expected, the population explosion has begun along the lake. Talks with the Forest Service have resulted in coordinated patrols. The water rescue team has been certified and there is a commitment to be on the water working the dive teams including night diving.
Wayne Davidson remarked that whereas there were nine building permits in a comparable period last year, there are 23 this year so the county remains very active despite material price increases. Paris has begun regulating short-term rentals and St. Charles will probably do so at the first of next year.
Bobbi and James Heap from Raymond approached the Commissioners regarding tax assessments on roads which they do not own and they propose a boundary adjustment to remove the roads from their assessments. Assessor Dunford understood no roads were assessed taxes but Chairman Rasmussen recalled information that assessments were made to the center of the county road. Clarification was requested and it was determined that once such assessments were discovered, they were removed from the county rolls. In continuing discussion, the roadway width was agreed at 60’ and it was decided a public hearing will be held on the second Monday in August regarding the Raymond area street boundary adjustments.
Mitch Poulsen presented the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation for a zone change from agriculture to rural community for the Sage Hill Subdivision and Preliminary Plat for the same. The commissioners unanimously approved the zone change. With respect to the preliminary plat, questions arose regarding HOA enforcement of parking arrangements for the narrowed street proposed, the alleyway look of the access and other concerns inside the subdivision under the scenario outlined.
Travis McKinnon had a county right of way issue in the Bailey Creek area and had spoken with Chairman Rasmussen via telephone. The McKinnon access exceeds the county’s standard of 8% grade and the proposal is to vacate the current road then have the McKinnons install access to county standards. Questions were asked whether the current road could become a private and, consequently, not be held to the county standard, how long the vacation process would take and what alternatives exist to allow McKinnons access, how access can be established without land-locking the parcel, establishing a special meeting to expedite the process, etc. It was decided to hold a public hearing on August 2nd and to grant McKinnons permission to work in the County right-of-way while the parties work to solve access.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, a citizen inquired about a road closure between Bear Lake West’s HOA and POA which connected the two. Commissioner Jensen suspected the closure occurred because property owners had safety and liability issues and the roadway was not a county road. The county’s insurance premiums are not expected to increase this year and it was confirmed that the old courthouse has been removed from coverage and that the new courthouse is included.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Scott Esquibel reminded the Commissioners there is a 1999 Dodge Durango that has been awaiting repair but is non-working. He was instructed to determine the amount owed, if any, and schedule it for disposal at the next meeting. With respect to a decision during a prior meeting to move a cattleguard, after visiting the area, it was recommended the cattleguard remain as is. Esquibel met with the Georgetown Mayor on positioning radar signs and he wanted five on Stringtown and two on the highway. Chairman Rasmussen planned to meet with Simplot and the Mayor regarding the Stringtown placements, perhaps contributing one by the County.
Chairman Rasmussen explained the Sheriff requested an executive session to discuss a protective order and the Commissioners were polled individually to unanimously approve an executive session under subsection (d) with respect to evaluation, dismissal or discipline, etc. of a public officer.
At the beginning of the afternoon meeting, the Commissioners unanimously voted to set all public hearings during the August meeting.
Bids were to be opened for airport snow removal but no bids had been received at the time specified. As a result, the bid period was extended inasmuch as potential bidders had made contact and requested additional time.
Bailey Creek resident Jason Maughan approached the Commissioners regarding his April 2020 complaint sent to the Planning and Zoning Administrator. Maughan shared pictures showing the status of the neighbor’s yard which has no house or infrastructure and which he described as a junkyard under the Land Use Ordinance. He requested enforcement action be taken. Maughan was instructed to forward the materials to Clerk Garner and, thereafter, Prosecutor Hayes would evaluate for action. There was a comment that there may be a provision allowing extended occupancy of an RV while building a home but there is no home construction in this instance and no building permit.
ZAN Murray of JUB Engineers presented information regarding the possibilities available for funding involving flood control and explained opportunities for partnering that may help the County with the airport runway and Montpelier City’s water reservoir, as examples. Monies can be used for recreation or irrigation, cost-sharing is possible, administration is through Idaho ICS and program sponsors and co-sponsors allow various projects to move forward simultaneously. He encouraged consideration of the
options and thoughtful work with other property owners and stake holders to take advantage of the programs available.
Tyler Stuart asked if the Commissioners would like to renew the application for funding to improve the east shore road. It would allow the ambulance to take a shorter route from the lake to the hospital and the application has had good support in the past. It was unanimously approved to move ahead with the application. The motion to approve was amended to add signing the General Services Agreement and the amendment was unanimously approved.
Chief Deputy Clerk Amy Bishop requested budget hearing dates be set and the Commissioners unanimously adopted the written dates proposed, beginning on June 22nd. There was additional discussion concerning guidelines on using the latest Covid funding which the County has accepted. Bishop felt there is some “grey area” but that “it is worth looking at roads.”
Representing SICOG, Susan Cronquist requested the Commissioners consider supporting a proclamation by the United Nations and other organizations which provided for improving conditions for elders. The proclamation was unanimously approved.
There were no matters for the Board of Equalization.
Commissioner Jensen pointed out the road access to the new landfill site located between Bear Lake and Caribou counties. The actual landfill site will comprise about 300 acres of the more than 1200 acres purchased. The landfill budget will be published in the newspaper and a hearing will be set. Clerk Garner anticipates a surge of Board of Equalization requests due to the increase in assessed valuation. Chairman Rasmussen learned that gill netting was postponed and during the fall public hearings will be held to provide an update and gather public input by the Fish and Game Department. There was inadequate information available to the public and what the repercussions of gill netting would be so the postponement will be to next year or longer. Commissioner Jensen felt there is a need for a short-term rental ordinance. One of the issues of concern is the additional solid waste disposal, possibly 3-4 times higher than normal. Thoughts included having Prosecutor Hayes putting together ideas for consideration in July and assessing impact fees against short-term rental developers. The meeting adjourned at 2:38 pm.