The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their regular monthly meeting on June 8, 2020. All of the commissioners were present as well as Clerk Cindy Garner and Attorney Adam McKenzie.
The first order of business was the Longfellow issue from the previous month. It needed to be resigned. A motion was made to approve it in the amount of $82.71.
The next item was regarding a business located next to the Bear Cave where the owner wants to dispose of the business’s garbage by himself rather than have it picked up by the county. The issue of whether or not he should still be charged the landfill fee was discussed. The item was tabled until next month until they find out if that fee needs to be charged.
Tricia Poulsen reported that she had some representatives come and show her a new disinfectant gun that works with disinfectant tablets. It is an electronic spray bottle that covers a large space with its spray. Since they are having a hard time finding Clorox wipes or anything else to clean the courthouse with, they were asking the commissioners for permission to purchase one of these guns to keep the new courthouse disinfected. Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen told them that if it is something they need, to go ahead and order it.
Sheriff Bart Heslington then reported that summer business has started to pick up. He also reported that he has had a lot of meetings with the Forest Service, campground hosts, staff and supervisory team at Minnetonka cave, and the state parks. They figure they will be seeing a high demand even though things are limited. People will be coming for the weekends and we will be a target location. There has been a lot of activity at the lake with boats and people caught in weather. They have had to rescue boats caught in the waves. A number of kayaks and little personal manpowered watercraft have blown out on the lake, and the season hasn’t even started.
As for the Caribou jail fees, during the time where they are limiting the number of people being booked into the jail, they have reduced Bear Lake’s costs. The last conversation he had with Sheriff Wells, he started to relax some of the conditions. We are booking more people and have gone back to the original contract idea, but haven’t had conversations on what the new budget will look like. Chairman Rasmussen said they are working hard to get the same rate.
Chairman Rasmussen mentioned that the road out of the left hand of Georgetown Canyon is really bad right now. Traffic and speeding are really a problem; especially where the asphalt starts. He asked Sheriff Heslington about maybe putting Matt to sit up there to issue a few tickets or put a flashing sign there. Sheriff Heslington said they will give it some attention.
Heber Dunford reported that he is looking at bringing someone in for Dale Thornock to train in the mapping department. The new employee would work 37 hours. He and the commissioners discussed the new employee working at home. They also discussed contract employees. Adam McKenzie became involved, and it became apparent it may become a flex-time issue. The issue was tabled because flex-time issues need input from all department heads and ICRMP so that a change in the personnel manual can be made.
Commissioner Brad Jensen reported that there was a regional commission meeting and that it went well. There was also a regional landfill committee meeting held that he says was “pretty intense.”
Commissioner Rex Payne reported that the generator at the Senior Center did not automatically start on May 23. It is supposed to start up every two weeks. When it was checked it showed “low gas pressure.” When Reid’s Plumbing was called, it was reported that it was the gas company’s low-pressure problem. They were told to wait and see if it starts up automatically in two weeks. If it does not, there may need to be some repairs.
Commissioner Payne said that the airport has a new chairman. Danny Klendon is remaining on the board, but he wants to change because he lives in Dallas and his flights have been limited because of COVID-19. So, they elected Dave Kramer to be their chairman on the airport board. They will begin paving the airport runway on July 7. He also reported they have had some irrigation problems at the airport this year. Also, fences are getting in bad repair because they have been focusing on the runway. Chairman Rasmussen said the current board should take care of it and coordinate it through the commissioners because it is county land, not airport land. The county is responsible for it. They all need to work together on it.
Commissioner Payne also mentioned that they want to have an open house on the new Courthouse building. It was finalized that it will be July 13 at 2 p.m., after the regular commissioner’s meeting. They will put together a list of special invitations to be sent out.
The probation officer that was working out of the old Montpelier City Hall has temporarily moved to the new City Hall in Montpelier. However, they don’t have a permanent space for him. They have found a location and have a lease agreement for him in the Kunz Insurance Building. Chairman Rasmussen has reviewed it as has Attorney McKenzie. The commissioners signed the lease agreement.
A motion was then made regarding the Primary Election and the mail-in ballots as follows: “We as a commission of the county and state heretofore acting as a board of the county for this election convened on June 8, 2020, we hereby state that the tax is true and complete as set; all votes cast within the county for the candidates and or questions they incurred on the election held on June 2, 2020, as shown by the record now held in the County Clerk’s office.”
Amy Bishop of the Clerk’s Office reported that she has found an auction to take care of the excess property from the old courthouse. They just have to take photos of the items and load them up on a site, then publish the information of where to look for them. She recommends doing this rather than a local auction, and they can also advertise locally. This way they will be able to sell a lot of things that wouldn’t sell otherwise.
Commissioner Jensen then reported that Steve Harding’s term on the Planning and Zoning Commission has expired, and they are replacing him with Pat Reese.
A motion was then made to approve the Fuels Reduction Grant Contract for Williams Canyon for $240,000.
A Memorandum of Understanding from the Extension Office was before the commissioners to be signed, but Attorney McKenzie recommended some verbiage changes. So, it was decided that they would not sign the memorandum and they would send it back to the extension office saying there needs to be some changes made.
Mitch Poulsen, Planning & Zoning Administrator, then reported on the Tarbet Subdivision. They were asking to have the preliminary and final plat approved together and then a waiver of the fence according to the planning commissioners request. A motion was made to that effect.
There were no items to discuss in the Board of Equalization Meeting.
Glenn Transtrum then requested the commissioners help with the Bear Lake Cattle Association’s portion of a Range Improvement Fund Project. It was approved that the county will give $6,500 for range improvement.
Jared Ricks then gave a quarterly report. He wanted to make sure the commissioners knew there are new rules that went into effect this year regarding contracts with defending attorneys. He said that Bear Lake County’s contract looks good. He also reported that the indigent fund is still funded by the legislature and will continue to be run as in the past.
In the public comments sections of the meeting, a representative of the Senior Center said that they would appreciate if the commissioners could help at all because they are having a hard time buying meat and other things.
Joe Hayes reported that he plans to bring his secretary from Montpelier to also do his secretarial work while performing as public defender. He wanted to know if she would be considered a county employee during that time. It was decided the secretary will be paid out of the Public Defender’s fund until the first of the year when a new public defender comes on.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent, spoke about the IDAWY Solid Waste District Resolution that needed to be approved and signed. A motion was made to approve Resolution No. 2020-04 with qualification on changing budgets.
He then gave the Road and Bridge report. He had requests that radar signs be put up on Nounan Road and Left Hand Canyon east of Georgetown. They already have radar signs up in two other places, and they talked about just moving those around. It was decided that they would purchase two more because there is money in the Road and Bridge budget to do so.
They also spoke about the two lights put up at the fairground and the fact that the hospital will be starting its remodel job and have been given a waiver of its landfill fee during that time.
The commissioners then went into Executive Session during which time they spoke about a personnel issue and qualifications of an individual they are considering hiring as a custodian at the new courthouse.
After executive session, a motion was made to go ahead and accept the recommendation of the interviewing committee to hire a custodian/maintenance person for the new courthouse on a part-time basis.
They then went into a working budget meeting of the elected officials where they discussed each department’s requested budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. Those budget details will be posted in the newspaper at a later date.