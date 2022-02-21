The three County Commissioners met in regular session on February 14, 2022, with Chief Deputy Clerk Amy Bishop and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam McKenzie assisting.
Commissioner Payne said a County hangar using grant funds and multiple privately-owned hangars under long-term leases may be constructed at the airport. The airport survey is complete.
Various callers expressed concern about the radio arrangements for fire, ambulance, law enforcement, search and rescue, etc. Commissioner Jensen will arrange a meeting to include all departments then return with a recommendation.
Trish Poulson, County Treasurer, reported on the dollars lost through tax cancellation. Poulson also presented three homeowner exemption applications. The commissioners approved the exemptions though the topic was not on the agenda for action.
County Assessor Heber Dunford pointed out $25,000 less was realized in comparison to the prior month in DMV revenue while there was an increase of $1,000 in Parks funding in the same period. No noticeable staffing changes are anticipated for DMV processing, despite the online functions now available, inasmuch as the County must handle difficult problems in person. Mapping is proceeding and records from November are now being brought current. The state’s 5-year reappraisal program dictates additional personnel and a budget increase. The ratio study revealed the County is again out of compliance so another property value increase is forthcoming.
Poulson returned to explain Wells Fargo dropped the interest rate charged irrigation districts but is largely offsetting any savings by adding fees for recording, contract preparation and other costs under an 8-year contract. With the Commissioners’ acquiescence, Poulson will sign the contract.
Sheriff Heslington continues working on prisoner matters such as cost increases for prisoner medical needs. When sentencing occurs for a state prisoner, the state is not taking custody and the prisoner serves the sentence with the County. His office may have an intern help with the GIS system. The Sheriff and Building Inspector hope to create one, easy-to-use system. The recent semi overturn on Highway 30 left a windmill blade which required considerable coordination among County departments, the owner, Wyoming Department of Transportation and others. Sheriff Heslington was impressed by the cooperation and Commissioner Rasmussen added his thanks to those who removed the 59,000 lb. blade so quickly.
After more than a year of talks concerning the cost of juvenile bedspace in Bannock County, Commissioner Rasmussen and the Bannock County Commissioner assembled a cost-sharing arrangement that has since been adopted. Though Bear Lake will see an increased cost, the plan fairly distributes the costs among the participants.
Rasmussen cautioned county employees to not open messages from individuals they do not know because four counties’ computer systems were attacked over the weekend. New Covid cases are declining but the county is still experiencing impacts. One family member may test positive, followed by an assumption that others in the household are positive as well, reducing the cases actually reported. Rasmussen and Jensen attended training in Boise which covered open meeting law. Jensen stated that every bullet point presented “is exactly the way our chairman conducts our meetings” and he was impressed.
Claims were ratified, minutes of January 10th were approved and an announcement will be published regarding airport crop bids. Fair Board appointments were made with Shannon Heslington reappointed and Kevin Wells and Lisa Transtrum added. Polling places were set for the School District election and one certificate of residency was approved.
Sheriff Heslington addressed security within the courthouse and, after some discussion, the Commissioners requested a contract proposal from M2 Automation regarding a “panic button” before proceeding. The annual cost is expected to be $1200 and the Commissioners favored the expense but needed written specifications. The Sheriff’s Office annual agreement with the Forest Service (under an agreement for two years with annual renewals) was approved unanimously. Sheriff Heslington and Poulson spoke with an alternative provider regarding credit card processing. Before a decision can be made to change processors, the Sheriff proposed and the Commissioners approved an interim agreement with Payport.
Keller and Associates briefly explained their proposal to assist Mitch Poulson with county ordinance revisions and a budget of $3,000 was unanimously approved.
There will be an open house for retiring County Clerk Cindy Garner and Court Clerk Karen Volbrecht on February 25th from 3 to 5.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson reported construction of three new residences. Repairs are progressing at the Allred Center. A number of County departments use pictometry and Davidson proposed budgeting for a fly-over this year then going to a three-year rotation. He distributed departmental usage and funding details, asking for decision during the March meeting.
Two applications for tax exemptions were presented, the first by Jorge Garcia, CEO of Bear Lake Community Health Center, which has a clinic in Montpelier. He explained the clinic’s services and elaborated on the charitable, 501©(3) and nonprofit status of the organization. Trish Poulson requested that, if given, the exemption not extend to any 2021 taxes which become due in June 2022. McKenzie stated there is case law regarding source of funds and that patients are billed which, he said, led some jurisdictions to deny exemptions. Rasmussen had not received input from other counties on the topic so the matter will be considered in March after additional research. With respect to the second application, Bishop explained there had been insufficient information on IDAWY’s property transfer so an exemption had not been given previously. Rasmussen stated IDAWY is a government entity and has not paid taxes since its inception. Representing IDAWY, Jayson Lowe offered to pay taxes which could then be refunded. It was moved and seconded that IDAWY be tax exempt going forward. Lowe offered appreciation for the positive relationship with the County and stated IDAWY is moving forward on the timelines projected, having processed 13,000 tons of waste for the County. Due to public input, the landfill will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 am to 5 pm, beginning March 7th.
Martha Bolan, a Wardboro property owner, requested review of the County’s prior road vacation. The Commissioners and Dale Thornock discussed a map among themselves, then it was decided a deed to the Harris Trust be executed, clarifying the intent of prior Resolution #20-2003 and its findings.
Kord Kilpack, the new County Extension agent, was introduced and explained his livestock background in Nebraska and Texas. Recently, he managed a Star Valley operation before moving to the Bear Lake Valley. Because it has more than 230,000 miles on it, he requested County assistance to replace the Explorer used to pull the 4H trailer.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Scott Esquibel, pursuant to an earlier request, distributed a communications contract. Concern was that steeply increasing annual fees would be billed. It was agreed that all involved with radio communications want to have a radio solution and that there may not be a single solution for everyone. It was reiterated that a meeting will be held shortly for all parties to discuss options.
After meeting with US Fish and Game, Esquibel is not optimistic about that agency agreeing to the Dingle-East Shore road improvement. Rasmussen said this is a matter of public safety and suggested intervention by elected officials. Esquibel met with UP&L on barrier locations while they work on the Stewart bridge. Oil prices arrived and Esquibel advised no more than ten miles of road may be addressed this year due to costs.
Following a brief public comment on reorganization of the Senior Citizens Center board, the Commissioners conducted a unanimous roll call vote approving an Executive Session to evaluate an employee and communicate with legal counsel. The newspaper was directed to remove the computer used to take notes before the closed session proceeded. Upon resuming the regular meeting, it was directed that the minutes reflect the times Executive Session began and ended and that topics discussed were the emergency services coordinator, the prosecuting attorney (both identified as personnel) and the possibility of litigation.
A rezone and lot split for William Wellisch were introduced by Mitch Poulson. The Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation was to deny the application unless the owner improved the road width to County standard at 18’ for traveled surface. Problems involved winter maintenance, County equipment turn around, emergency vehicle access and other reasons for the standard. The Commissioners unanimously adopted the P&Z recommendation. The Wellisch family visited with the Commissioners later in the meeting and with the applicants’ input, the Commissioners took the matter under advisement to allow further research.
Alan Eborn, retiring Emergency Services Coordinator, was presented a plaque by Commissioner Rasmussen in commemoration of his years of service to the County. No replacement has been found but the County is looking at options. In farewell comments, Eborn recognized the need for a younger person in the position and offered his opinion whenever asked, “whether you like or not,” to chuckles and applause from the audience.
Rasmussen announced PacifiCorp received permission to study the storage and power plant on the east side of Mud Lake. He projected it may take 10-15 years for the study and emphasized there is no construction approved. The input and output piping is underground and the reservoirs are both open but no public water use or fishing is allowed. If constructed, projections are 60-70 new jobs but not until 15-20 years in the future.
The meeting adjourned at 1:52 pm.